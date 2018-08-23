Chris Grayling 'Unfit' To Be Minister, Say Labour Frontbenchers In Letter To PM

Cabinet minister Chris Grayling is “unfit to run a government department” and should be sacked immediately, three members of the Labour frontbench have said in an extraordinary letter to the Prime Minister.

The Transport Secretary was behind “calamitous policy decisions” in each of his three high-profile government roles and has “demonstrated a repeated failure to conduct himself in a manner befitting” a minister, it is claimed.

Penning the letter to Theresa May, Andy McDonald, Shadow Transport Secretary, Richard Burgon, Shadow Justice Secretary and Margaret Greenwood, Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary, list a string of unpopular and much-criticsed decisions by Grayling and write: “The longer he is allowed to remain in post, the more damage he is able to do. We ask that you act immediately to remove him from his post.”

The three MPs lash out at “a litany of errors and instances of poor judgement that have wrought havoc” at the Department for Transport and also lay into his past record as employment minister and justice secretary.

The letter says among Grayling’s “greatest failures” as transport secretary are cancelling the rail electrification of the Midland Mainline, TransPennine and Great Western routes, overseeing timetable chaos and fare rises of 36 percent since 2010, agreeing a bailout of Virgin/Stagecoach for the East Coast Mainline and failing to respond to an air quality crisis that contributes to 40,000 premature deaths each year.

Grayling was among many department heads asked to make cutbacks during the era of austerity and has apologised, alongside operators, for the timetable chaos over the summer on two rail lines.

He has also refused a fares freeze, saying taxpayers who do not use rail services should not be asked to foot the bill to improve the network for those who do.