Chris Hemsworth Has Fans Howling With Son's Very Honest Admission About His Favourite Superhero

Chris Hemsworth had fans howling after revealing his son’s very honest admission about his favourite superhero.

The Australian star has played Thor in numerous Marvel films, and is currently filming a new sequel, Thor: Love And Thunder, which is slated for release in 2022.

However, it turns out his son isn’t too much of a fan of his dad’s work.

Posting a picture of himself and his caped son, Chris wrote: “Holding my little man’s hand and asking him the age old question. ‘What do you want to be when you grow up?’”

Chris then revealed the response was “Dad I wanna be Superman.”

“Lucky I have two other kids,” he then joked.