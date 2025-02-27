Chris Pratt Gets Very Blunt About Brother-In-Law Patrick Schwarzenegger's NSFW White Lotus Scene

Chris Pratt and Patrick Schwarzenegger pictured at a premiere in 2023 Michael Buckner via Variety via Getty Images

If you thought Chris Pratt might have felt a little uncomfortable watching his brother-in-law Patrick Schwarzenegger strip off in the latest season of The White Lotus, well, it sounds like you can think again.

Earlier this week, the Marvel star – who is married to Patrick’s sister, the author Katherine Schwarzenegger – admitted to E! News that he’d been avidly watching the latest instalments of the award-winning drama, both of which saw Patrick going completely nude.

“I know where my eyes went,” Chris quipped. “I’m not blood-related to him, I was looking at that dick, bro.”

He continued: “No, he looks amazing. Obviously, he’s a physical specimen, but also he’s a really solid actor, because the character he’s playing is completely different than who he is.”

Chris also suggested “we’re entering a decade of Patrick” off the back of his brother-in-law’s performances in the hit US dramas The White Lotus and The Staircase

Patrick Schwarzenegger as Saxon in his now-infamous White Lotus nude scene HBO

The Guardians Of The Galaxy star made a similar claim when he spoke with Patrick for Interview magazine earlier this month, telling him: “I feel like this is the decade of Patrick Schwarzenegger.

“I know that obviously the most important role of your career thus far was playing Donny and getting your head blown off in The Terminal List [the 2018 action thriller in which Chris played the lead role]. But, this is a pretty big step, because The White Lotus is one of the most revered television shows out there.”

Earlier this week, Patrick reflected on filming his White Lotus nude scenes, admitting it was actually his suggestion for his character to go completely naked in a widely-discussed bedtime scene, in which his character shares a room with his brother.

“On the day that we filmed that scene, they had like underwear and pyjamas and stuff out,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “I was like, ‘dude, this guy would just walk around naked. This is not the kind of guy who’s wearing pyjamas to bed. He sleeps naked and his brother being there is not going to change anything’.”

Meanwhile, Patrick’s naked scenes sparked a similarly surprising reaction from his father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, earlier this month.