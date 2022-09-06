Chris Rock Breaks Silence On Will Smith’s ‘Hostage’ Apology Video

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock onstage during the show at the 94th Academy Awards Myung Chun via Getty Images

Comic Chris Rock tore into Will Smith’s video apologising for slapping him at the Oscars earlier this year.

“Fuck your hostage video,” Chris said during a weekend gig at London’s O2 Arena, according to Deadline.

Will slapped Chris after the comic joked about Will’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who has a shaved head due to a hair-loss condition called alopecia.

“Jada, I love you,” Chris said from the stage during the Oscars ceremony. ”G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see it.”

In response, Will Smith marched onto the stage, slapped Chris then returned to his seat and shouted: “Keep my wife’s name out your fucking mouth!”

In July, Will released a video to apologise.

“So, I will say to you, Chris, I apologise to you,” he said. “My behaviour was unacceptable and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.”

“There is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment,” Will added. “There’s no part of me that thinks that is the optimal way to handle a feeling of disrespect or insult.”

Not only was Chris not buying it, he also defended his joke.

“Did that shit hurt?” Dave Chappelle, who was also at the event in London, asked Chris, per The Guardian.

He replied: “Goddam right … the motherfucker hit me over a bullshit joke – the nicest joke I ever told.”