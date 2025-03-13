Chrissy Teigen Eats Ribs When She Can’t Sleep – Here’s A Doctor’s Verdict On Late-Night Snacking

Chrissy Teigen arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) via Associated Press

Speaking on the Today Show this week, model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen revealed that her midnight snacking habits are a little... unusual.

Speaking to Savannah Guthrie, she said: “Sleep is one of the things I do terribly. I eat around midnight, 1am. I go to sleep, I wake up to eat, I go back to sleep.”

Among her favourite middle of the night meals are racks of ribs and PO’ Boy sandwiches, which she confesses she can eat as late as 3am, still in bed. Apparently her husband John Legend is unfazed by this bizarre habit.

Surprisingly, she’s not alone. In fact, a third of Brits have admitted to actually getting out of bed to have midnight snacks, according to The Independent.

Should we really be eating in the middle of the night, though?

HuffPost UK spoke exclusively with Dr Enam Abood from Harley Street Health Centre and Walk-in Clinics to learn more about whether eating these foods in the middle of the night could be impacting our sleep.

The doctor urges that if you find yourself eating in the middle of the night, you may not be eating enough throughout the day, causing your body to experience hunger pangs through the night.

She adds that the types of food you eat at night could make your sleep worse, too, saying: “Eating fatty food at night can disturb sleep as the digestive system has to work very hard - fatty meats take a long time to leave the stomach.

“It can put strain on the gallbladder and the liver, and increases cholesterol levels which are made at night by the liver. It can also increase insulin levels, leading to insulin resistance and weight gain.”

What should you eat if you’re hungry in the middle of the night?

The best foods to eat if you’re hungry around bedtime are nuts such as almonds, walnuts and pistachios.

This is because they contain melatonin as well as magnesium and zinc, dietitian Sylvia Melendez-Klinger, a registered dietitian, told AARP.