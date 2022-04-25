Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn Netflix

Warning! This article contains major spoilers about Selling Sunset season five.

Christine Quinn has hinted she has left The Oppenheim Group after Selling Sunset’s explosive season five cliffhanger.

The realtor has announced the launch of her own real estate business with comments of being her “own boss”, following the events of the most recent series of the Netflix reality show.

The final episode of the most recent series saw Christine face accusations she’d attempted to bribe a seller into working with her instead of colleague Emma Hernan – something Christine vehemently denied.

After suggesting Emma was “making up lies” about her, Christine had been due to meet with bosses Jason Oppenheim and Mary Fitzgerald but failed to show up, leaving fans to believe she could be leaving the show.

While Christine has not commented on her future with the Netflix series, she has announced her new venture that will seemingly put her in competition with Jason’s company.

Announcing her start-up with husband Christian Richard, Real Open, Christine wrote on Instagram: “Why work for someone else when you can be your own CEO?

“It took over a year of hard work and tenacity to create this platform and patent-pending technology to revolutionise the housing market.

“My Boss Bitch manifesto is don’t STOP until you are the Boss of your own life. YOU and only you control your storyline. It was a moon shot, and now it’s a reality. Crypto is the new global financial system. Why ride the wave, when you can help create it.”

According to an accompanying interview with Forbes, Christine and Christian are hoping to disrupt the housing market by using cryptocurrency in their company.

Netflix had no comment to make when contacted by HuffPost UK. A representative for Christine Quinn has also been approached for comment on her future at The Oppenheim Group and as part of the Selling Sunset cast.

However, it has been confirmed the show’s stars are set to come together for a special reunion episode, which will drop on the streaming service on 6 May.

Prior to series five arriving on Netflix on Friday, Christine threw some shade at the show when she commented on what she called “fake storylines”.

She tweeted: “30 minutes till the launch of #SellingSunset enjoy the new season and all of its 5,000 fake storylines!”

However, it remains unclear as to what plots in particular Christine may have been referring to.

30 minutes till the launch of #SellingSunset 🥰🥰enjoy the new season and all of its 5,000 fake storylines! 💰 💅 — Christine Quinn (@XtineQuinn) April 22, 2022