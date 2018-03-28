The chairwoman of the Labour’s disputes panel has stood down after asking for a council candidate embroiled in a “Holocaust denial” row to be let back into the party. In a fresh anti-Semitism row that continues to engulf the party, Christine Shawcroft said she would not have sent an email calling for the candidate to have his suspension lifted if she had been aware of all the facts in the case. Shawcroft, an ally of Jeremy Corbyn, said she had not seen the “abhorrent” image posted on Facebook when she made the request. Her departure follows The Times obtaining an e-mail sent by Shawcroft.

The man, named as Alan Bull, reportedly shared an article on Facebook called: “International Red Cross Report Confirms the Holocaust of Six Million Jews is a Hoax.” It was accompanied with a picture of the gates of Auschwitz, with the famous phrase ‘Arbeit Macht Frei’ (work sets you free) replaced with the phrase ‘Muh Holocaust’.

REVEALED: Here is the cause of Christine Shawcroft's downfall - her email sent at 16:39 on Sunday March 25 to Sam Matthews, Labour's official i/c of suspensions about Alan Bull.



** She says here Bull is a victim of a "partisan dispute" rather than guilty of antisemitism. pic.twitter.com/OhJNTbLrKf — Sam Coates Times (@SamCoatesTimes) March 28, 2018

According to the Press Association, Shawcroft said: “I sent this email before being aware of the full information about this case and I had not been shown the image of his abhorrent Facebook post. Had I seen this image, I would not have requested that the decision to suspend him be re-considered. I am deeply sorry for having done so. “This week we have seen a clear expression of the pain and hurt that has been caused to Jewish members of our party and the wider Jewish community by anti-Semitic abuse and language, and by the reality of anti-Semitism being denied and downplayed by others. In light of this, I have decided to stand down as Chair of the Disputes Panel to ensure my wrong and misguided questions on this case do not cause doubt or anxiety about our processes. “We must eliminate anti-Semitism from our party and wider society. To do this we must make sure our processes are as robust as possible and have the faith and confidence of our members.”

Here’s that Facebook post. Not too easy to take this out of context pic.twitter.com/J0SDVVf8eQ — Adam Wagner (@AdamWagner1) March 28, 2018

Labour’s John Mann, chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group against Antisemitism, said an “attempted cover up” should lead to further resignations. He said the “Shawcroft disgrace” was significant because it was “predictable” and she had recently been voted in by Labour’s leadership to oversee discipline in the party. Mann tweeted: “Why was she not sacked on Sunday? Why did it require a leak to a newspaper? Others should be resigning too over an attempted cover up. “Momentum should expel Shawcroft tonight… and demand her expulsion from the NEC and Party.”

The significance of Shawcroft disgrace is a) it was predictable b) she was just voted in by party leadership to oversee all discipline. https://t.co/nHXDxO0RVp — John Mann (@JohnMannMP) March 28, 2018