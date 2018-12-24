Christmas Cancelled Due To Universal Credit As 5-Week Benefit Delay Leaves Families Penniless

As single mum Joanne Harrison opens her fridge to reveal its meagre contents, she explains she has been stockpiling food for weeks. Instead of mince pies or other festive treats, the 43-year-old mum from Leeds has been putting aside basics to feed her family over the next month – packets of pasta, frozen bread, rice. She is one of thousands of people who are being moved onto the government’s new Universal Credit benefit payment this December. And due to the highly controversial five-week delay in payments, she will be left without any benefits until the new year. Christmas has, she says, quite literally been cancelled for her family this year. Cash is so tight she is unsure if she will be able to pay her son’s bus fare when he returns to school in January. But Joanne is determined her kids will not go hungry. She and another dad-of-two have spoken to HuffPost UK about the financial and emotional hardship of being left without benefit payments at this time of year. SUBSCRIBE AND FOLLOW NEWS Get top stories and blog posts emailed to me each day. Newsletters may offer personalized content or advertisements. Learn more Newsletter Please enter a valid email address Thank you for signing up! You should receive an email to confirm your subscription shortly. There was a problem processing your signup; please try again later Facebook

Flipboard We tell their stories, as charities and campaigners continue to demand the government scraps the highly divisive five-week delay when people are moved onto Universal Credit, which rolls six working-age benefits into one monthly payment. Many are also asking why it was necessary to rollout Universal Credit in some parts of the country in December, which has inevitably resulted in the five week delay falling over Christmas.

Emma Youle for HuffPost UK Joanne's almost empty fridge as she moves into five weeks without benefit payments

Joanne’s story As we meet Joanne Harrison at the Lower Wortley foodbank in Leeds, run by the Trussell Trust, she is cashing in a voucher for a three-day emergency food parcel. She’s had the voucher for weeks, but has been saving it for when things get really tough. The single mum has been claiming income support, tax credits and child benefit for some time, but in early December was told by the Job Centre she would have to switch to Universal Credit. Like many in receipt of benefits, Joanne is a single mum who has found it tough to find work. She is the legal carer for her five-year-old grandson and does the school run each day. She also has a 13-year-old son. Jobs with flexible hours are in short supply, she says. Over recent years Joanne has also spiralled into debt. When HuffPost UK first contacted her, it took us more than a week to reach her. She ignores calls when an unknown number shows up on her phone because she fears it is debt collectors hounding her. Like many, Joanne is completely perplexed about why it was necessary for her benefit changeover to happen over the Christmas period. “I just think it’s wrong doing it at this time of year for people with kids,” she said. “I had to sit my son down last night and tell him that things are going to get harder. I don’t want him walking to school in snow and rain, it’s miles away, and being soaking wet all day at school. “But I’m worried I won’t have the bus fare when he goes back next year. It’s 75p, but when you’ve got no money you’ve got no money and the bus won’t take coppers. I need to prepare him that things are going to be hard.”

Emma Youle for HuffPost UK Joanne collects an emergency food parcel from her local foodbank in Leeds

When asked how much debt she has, Joanne looks crestfallen and says it is a huge amount – £3,000, mainly from pay day loans. While the figure may seem relatively manageable to many, in her financial situation it is almost impossible to pay off. She is now being supported by the charity Christians Against Poverty (CAP), which offers a free Debt Help service to people in her situation. In the end, Joanne has had no option but to take on more debt in order to see her through the Christmas weeks. She has applied for a £300 advance payment through Universal Credit. This money is a loan and will be deducted over 12 months from her new monthly benefit payment when it finally comes through. Along with £150 from her last benefit money this leaves her with roughly £11.50 a day to feed her family of three until January 17. She is unsure how she will manage. “I’m so frightened about being made homeless,” Joanne says. “If the Universal Credit application goes wrong, and it can totally not be your fault, the end of all this is homelessness. “But the kids don’t go without. So long as those kids have got everything they need and they’re happy, they’re warm, they’re loved. They’re getting into school in the morning with breakfast in their belly, they’re having their school dinner and they’re getting an education, that’s all I care about.” She and her boys will spend Christmas Day with her older daughter, so they will at least have a Christmas dinner, Joanne says. Otherwise she is budgeting for every penny until her Universal Credit payments kick in.

Emma Youle for HuffPost UK Foodbank manager Tricia Ryder

Lower Wortley foodbank area manager Tricia Ryder says demand has been soaring since Universal Credit was rolled out in Leeds in October. And she says the delay in payments can be even longer than five weeks, sometimes up to seven weeks, based on their experience of people going through the system. ”Obviously everybody knows all about Universal Credit and that is what’s having the biggest impact on us at the moment,” she says. “For some people that are going onto it in December they’re getting no benefit at all before Christmas. More and more people literally are left with nothing.” Paul’s Story Eleven miles in away in Bradford, dad-of-two Paul, whose real name HuffPost UK has agreed to withhold, has dropped in to his local foodbank. The 24-year-old is in good spirits and the foodbank is buzzing with activity as volunteers sort donated food ready to be given out. Explaining his circumstances, the 24-year-old says he has been living for five weeks on a £40 advance as he waits for his first Universal Credit cash to come through. If this is delayed, he will not be able to buy Christmas presents for his two young kids. “Once I know how much I’m getting, I’m going to work out my money and see what bills are going out,” he says. “Take that away and what I’ve got remaining will be shopping and presents. My daughter is into the Hatchimals animals, the eggs that you put into water and they hatch, she’s obsessed. My little boy is fine with anything, he likes all toys.” In the meantime he is surviving on leftover out-of-date donations from the foodbank where he is a volunteer.

Emma Youle HuffPost UK Donations at Bradford Central foodbank, run by the Trussell Trust

The 24-year-old has been claiming Job Seeker’s Allowance since 2015 and was moved onto Universal Credit when he recently moved to a new bedsit. He says he can see the advantages of receiving a monthly payment, which will result in less change when he eventually finds work and a monthly salary. But the five week wait is toughest on the people who are already in the most need, Gareth Thompson, a CAP centre manager in Bradford, explains. “What they’ve tried to do, and this is how I try and explain it to people, is they’ve moved everything on a month,” he says. "So once you’re on Universal Credit and you’re working towards finding work, it should in theory mean that you have a payment left to come when you get a new job. “But the way they’ve messed it up is they’re moving people from very little benefit income, being paid in quite short periods, onto a five week waiting period and that’s the thing that’s stinging people. In that time period they’re getting into debt, they’re going hungry.”

Emma Youle for HuffPost UK Gareth Thompson, of Christians Against Poverty, made Christmas hampers with donated food for some of the debt management charity's clients