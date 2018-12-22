Everyone thinks the only way to do breakfast on 25 December is the way they’ve always done it, whether that’s a full English, smoked salmon or just a handful of Quality Street. So we asked Britain what they’ll be eating come Christmas morning and the answers are as varied as they are surprising.

Christmas Day traditions are unique to every family (even if you don’t realise they are) and none more so than the food you serve up every year. And it doesn’t start with dinner.

Smoked Salmon And Eggs

By far the most popular breakfast involves some form of smoked salmon. One person said: “We got fully into smoked salmon about four years ago and never looked back. Bagels and usually a glug of Prosecco.”

Another answered: “Scrambled eggs and salmon on toast and Bucks Fizz. I think it has to be sourdough bread for Christmas really – super fancy!”

Most respondents generally agreed you need fish, some carbs and some fizz for the perfect breakfast, but one family doesn’t bother with the fancy sides. “We have a bottle of Baileys and an entire pack of smoked salmon,” they told us.

Another woman told us she has ham and eggs, as that’s what her mum always had for breakfast growing up. “Everyone has their eggs differently, which can be a bit hectic around the hob – scrambled for me, boiled for my parents, fried for my brother.”

A Full English

Despite lots of us going for fancier options, there are many out there who go big and opt for a full English (brave if you ask us, given the amount of food to you’re going to eat at lunchtime). Who are these maniacs?

“We have a (smallish) full English breakfast, my mum’s fry up is amazing,” one said. “Anyone who eats anything else is just posh.” Pressed for what small means in practice, she added: “Chipolatas.”

Others have mini versions of a fried breakfast, aka bacon or sausage sarnies.

“My dad (who never, ever cooks) makes bacon sandwiches and ends up getting more praise than my mum, who makes a whole turkey dinner for 10 people for lunch (and Bucks Fizz, obvs).” And another said: “We have bacon sandwiches with the absolutely banging bacon that’s been cooked on top of the turkey. I don’t really understand how or why but it’s amazing.”

Two-Course Breakfasts

Some wise men and women plan their breakfast more strategically so that they can get more hours in bed (or not starve waiting for lunch). “We have chocolate brioche and coffee when we first get up – to sneakily get more precious mins in bed while kids open stockings – then Bucks Fizz and smoked salmon scrambled eggs on toasted muffins for brunch after mass present opening,” said one parent. Wow, we’re impressed.

Others have a two-course breakfast. “We always end up having Christmas dinner like 3pm no matter how early we plan it for so breakfast is a two-course affair – smoke salmon and then pain au chocolat.”

Chocolate, Chocolate, Chocolate

The best (and, we think, the most honest) answers were those that involved chocolate. If you can’t have a chocolate for breakfast at Christmas, when can you?

One person admitted: “Our family tradition is to share a packet of chocolate fingers with a cup of tea. No idea how it started, but I’d highly recommend it – you’re not too full for dinner!”

Another added: “A whole Terry’s chocolate orange. It’s a family tradition. First time round it’s quite a challenge to see the whole thing off but it really does set you up for the day. My mum thinks it’s quite grotesque.”

Why not double down and make that a chocolate orange Viennetta?