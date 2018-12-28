A man has been charged with murder after a 19-year-old woman was found dead in Maidstone on Christmas Day.

Mohammad Qoraishi, 27, will appear via video link at Medway Magistrates’ Court today after the teenager was found dead in the Kent town.

Police were called to an address in London Road, Maidstone, at 1.18pm on Tuesday.

South East Coast Ambulance Service also attended, but the woman was confirmed dead at the scene.

The victim has not been named.

Qoraishi, of London Road, and the woman, were known to each other, Kent Police said.