’Tis the season to be jolly – unless you’re stuck on a motorway or in an airport departure lounge.

It’s been an extraordinary week for UK travel after a suspected drone effectively closed Gatwick airport for three days, with around 1,000 flights cancelled or diverted.

Thankfully that drama appears to be over ( 🤞) but it’s not the only thing that could affect your plans today – here’s a round-up of all the latest travel news.

The Roads

One saving grace is the worst of the Christmas road traffic has already passed, with Friday being the busiest day of the season.

But if you’re planning on a last-minute getaway or have left all your shopping to the last minute, you are warned to expect severe delays in some areas.

Half of UK motorists will take to main roads or motorways on Monday, according to AA research.

Commuter traffic will be reduced as many people booked the day off work for an extended Christmas break.

But this will be partly offset by increased leisure journeys, with more than one in five (23%) visiting family and friends and a further 16% making a shopping or other day trip.

Analysis by the RAC and traffic information supplier Inrix predicted that roads will be busiest between 11am and 1pm.

The worst road for long delays is expected to be the M1 northbound from Junction 21 (Coventry/Leicester) to Junction 26 (Nottingham/Ripley).

The M25, M5, M6 and M40 have also been identified as “likely to see significant delays” over the festive period.

Highways England lifted more than 200 miles of roadworks on the country’s motorways and major A-roads on Friday to ensure more than 97% of its network is open.

The Railways

Anyone hoping to escape motoring misery by catching a train could also face difficulties.

As usual, there will be no trains on Christmas Day and a limited service will run on Boxing Day.

But some of Network Rail’s 330 Christmas engineering projects have already begun, forcing a number of lines to be closed.