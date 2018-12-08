Your Ultimate Christmas Gift Guide – Do All Your Festive Shopping Here

Sorry to break it to you, but Christmas really isn’t that far away – so if you want to avoid the last-minute rush among the crowds on Christmas Eve then it’s probably best to get going now, if you haven’t already. We’ve put together loads of gift guides over the past few weeks, from treats you want to buy the woman in your life, to presents for kids, Disney lovers, Harry Potter fans, men, and those annoying secret Santas. So rather than make you search through the whole of HuffPost UK to find them, we’ve rounded them up here. If any of the topics take your fancy, click through to see the full guide with prices and links to buy. Happy shopping!

Supplied

Gifts For The Harry Potter Lover There’ll surely be someone in your family who would love nothing more than an actual Flying Snitch game, or an eye mask to make them look Harry-like while sleeping. Have a look at 10 Potter-inspired gifts for the super fan. See the whole gift guide here.

Argos

Boots

Wooden Toys For Kids Not only are these popular with kids, they’re study and won’t add to the mountain of plastic toys they might already have. We tried, tested, built and played with a selection of wooden toys on the market to find the best ones this year. The personalised wooden tool set has to be one of our faves. See the whole gift guide here.

Studio

George at Asda

Presents For Kids That Parents Will Love We get it, you don’t want to be buying your kids gifts that sing and give you the ultimate headache, you want to buy ones that you’ll actually enjoy too. We’ve pulled together a list of exactly that, including laser quest shooters (never too old) and a supermarket checkout. See the whole gift guide here.

JohnLewis

JohnLewis

Gifts For Men Under £15 Whether you’re getting a stocking filler for the man in your life or getting something small for a partner’s brother or a work colleague – you need to be spending more than £15 to show someone you care. And no, this gift guide doesn’t just include pants and socks. See the whole gift guide here.

Waterstones

Topman

Gifts For Men Under £30 If the man you’re buying for has given you the classic line of “I don’t need anything” or generally has no idea what they want, take your pick from one of these fancy gifts. Dreamy dinosaur PJ bottoms (because who doesn’t love a pair of these to put on and slob around in), and a cookbook to get the benefits out of their education. See the whole gift guide here.

JohnLewis

Ottolenghi

Gifts For Women Under £15 Whether it’s a friend, girlfriend, sister, auntie, mum, grandma or cousin – there are some gifts for women that’ll always go down well. From alcohol gummy sweets to a bum bag (yes, they’re coming back in fashion, guys), we’ve got 10 great ideas for you. See the whole gift guide here.

SmithandSinclair

Newlook

Gifts For Women Under £30 Sure, you could buy jewellery, a cute top, or some staple makeup pieces – or you could buy her a sparkly rainbow jumper, cosy dressing gown, or one of the best smelling hand creams on the high street. See the whole gift guide here.

Next

Next

Books To Buy Your Kids It might not be top of your kids’ Christmas lists, but buying books you can read together at bedtime is a gift to inspire your bonding times. We’ve picked out eight of the books we think you should be buying, from golden oldies to great releases this year. See the whole gift guide here.

LittleTigerGroup

WideEyedEditions

Unicorn Gifts For Kids Unicorn is the animal of the year, according to kids. You can get the animal in teddy form, on books, as slime, and in puzzles. We enlisted the help of a five-year-old called Margo to help us decide which ones were best – and her reviews, as you can imagine, were adorable. See the whole gift guide here.

Argos

Gifts For Disney Fans For the Disney fans in your life, you can get more than a DVD or Mickey Mouse cuddly toy. You can get Le Creuset dishes, phone cases, clocks and door mats. Here are just a few of our favourites. See the whole gift guide here.

Vans

LeCreuset

Secret Santa Gifts Under A Fiver If you need something cheap and cheerful but don’t want to go for the fail-safe options of booze and chocolate, go a little creative by getting an alphabet tote bag (always handy), or some cosy gloves. Can’t go wrong really, can you? See the whole gift guide here.

Secret Santa Gifts Under A Tenner Office secret Santas will usually stretch to about a fiver, but when you’re doing secret Santa among friends – the price jumps up a notch. We asked our colleagues to review a load of gifts for under a tenner. From homely succulents, to products that’ll help you sleep – you can’t really go wrong. See the whole gift guide here.

BarryTheCactus

ThisWorks

Gifts That Give Back To The Homeless Christmas isn’t just about giving and receiving presents, it’s also about giving back to those who aren’t as fortunate as some of us are. If you’re a little fed up with how commercialised Christmas can be, get a gift that’ll make a difference. Many of these gifts donate their profits to projects and people in need – and they’re also pretty great, look how jazzy this print is. See the whole gift guide here.

Aerende