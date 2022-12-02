14 Christmas Gifts For Couples That Both Of Them Will Actually Like

Mixed Retailers Say goodbye to the box of chocs, and hello to some more personal presents that are perfect for couples

In my opinion, whoever invented ‘couple presents’ really didn’t think the concept through enough before pitching it. Sure, it helps cut down the amount of gifts you need to buy by one – but instead, you’re faced with the difficult and time-consuming task of picking one present for two people, who most likely don’t have the same interests, or even relationship to you. Great!

Personally, I find that this leaves me with two options: awkwardly present a gift that’s quite obviously geared more towards one of them (there’s only so many times in one festive season I can watch one of my friend’s boyfriends feign delight when he unwraps a piece of girly homeware that he has zero interest in), or just settle for a bog-standard box of chocolates that’ll hopefully sort of please both.