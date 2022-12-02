Life
14 Christmas Gifts For Couples That Both Of Them Will Actually Like

Forgo the classic box of chocolates in favour of a more personal gift that both parties will still enjoy.

Shopping Writer

Say goodbye to the box of chocs, and hello to some more personal presents that are perfect for couples
Mixed Retailers
In my opinion, whoever invented ‘couple presents’ really didn’t think the concept through enough before pitching it. Sure, it helps cut down the amount of gifts you need to buy by one – but instead, you’re faced with the difficult and time-consuming task of picking one present for two people, who most likely don’t have the same interests, or even relationship to you. Great!

Personally, I find that this leaves me with two options: awkwardly present a gift that’s quite obviously geared more towards one of them (there’s only so many times in one festive season I can watch one of my friend’s boyfriends feign delight when he unwraps a piece of girly homeware that he has zero interest in), or just settle for a bog-standard box of chocolates that’ll hopefully sort of please both.

So – partly to help my future self – I’ve pulled together a selection of all-round great Christmas gifts for couples that I reckon both parties would be pretty chuffed with.

1
John Lewis & Partners
A fancy fondue set for lovers of melted chocolate or cheese
Whether they’re fans of sweet and delicious chocolate, or chuffed whenever there’s a cheeseboard option, your pals are bound to love melting their chosen dairy item into a deliciously dreamy drizzle. This classy cast iron kit has amazing reviews, and comes with six colour-coded forks, and a non-splatter lid.
£52 from John Lewis & Partners
2
Amazon
This casual and cosy card game that’ll spark great conversations
Great for conversationalists, this deck of cards is filled with over 300 questions that’ll spark discussion on both the big and little things in life. Whether they play it with friends, or as a couple, it’s sure to provoke some interesting post-dinner chat.
£12.68 from Amazon
3
Fortnum & Mason
A luxurious hamper filled with festive teas and treats
If you’re really stuck for present ideas, then consider a luxurious hamper before you resort to a trusty chocolate box. This one is filled with festive teas and biscuits, as well as a traditional Christmas Pudding. They’ll also get to keep the super aesthetic F&M wicker hamper, which will undoubtedly get used for picnics in summer.
£70 from Fortnum & Mason
4
Amazon
This sunrise alarm clock is great for people who hate mornings
For the constantly sleepy couple who can never get out of bed on time, there’s no better gift than a sunrise alarm clock. This one gradually wakes you up over a 30-minute period with warm light that mimics sunrise, and will help you feel far more awake and alert than the horrid jolting sound of an alarm.
£79.99 from Amazon
5
Not On The High Street
A recipe kit subscription for creating romantic meals for two
Couples who love to cook will definitely appreciate this letterbox recipe kit. Each month for three months, they’ll receive a box of expertly ground and blended spices, and all the instructions they’ll need to cook a romantic meal for two — inspired by a different destination each time.
£28 from Not On The High Street
6
Amazon
This Le Creuset French press that looks super posh
A universally loved brand, I don’t really see how any coffee drinking couple couldn’t love this gorgeous Le Creuset Fench press. If you fancy getting them the complete set, then also pick up a couple of these stoneware coffee mugs in matching volcanic orange.
£53.10 from Amazon
7
Etsy
This personalised tree ornament is perfect for a pair of newlyweds
Thoughtful and affordable, this personalised ornament would make an ideal token gift for a newly married couple. Just maybe think about giving them their gift a little early, so they can enjoy seeing it on their tree for the whole festive season.
£7.91 from Etsy
8
Amazon
Some oversized outdoor lanterns to brighten up a dark patio
Made from durable stainless steel and tempered glass, this gorgeous pair of outdoor lanterns are sure to be able to withstand the winter weather. Simple yet sophisticated, they’re sure to be an appreciated present by anyone with a bit of outdoor space.
£64.99 from Amazon
9
Oliver Bonas
This genius guide of walking routes with great pubs
On each card inside this kit, you’ll find all the details you’ll need about a carefully researched walking route, and handy information on the nearest pub you can go afterwards for refreshments. A brilliant combo of two much-loved British past-times, whichever couple you give this to will have their Sunday plans sorted for the whole of 2023.
£15.99 from Oliver Bonas
10
Amazon
This surprisingly affordable pair of balloon gin glasses
You can’t go wrong with a good set of gin glasses. These ones have an exaggerated balloon shape, and an iridescent sheen that looks absolutely gorgeous when it catches the light. I love them!
£10 from Amazon
11
Our Place
Some ceramic serving platters for those pals who always host
The pair who are always hosting pre-drinks and dinner parties are definitely deserving of some nice serving platters — and these ones fit the bill. They come in lots of different colours, but I love this pairing of burnt-orange and subtle dusky pink.
£45 (were £60) from Our Place
12
Amazon
This unsolved case file kit will make a fun addition to date night
For a date night with a difference, treat your friends to an evening spent figuring out whodunnit in a fictitious unsolved murder case. The pack comes with everything from suspect lists and newspaper clippings, to crime scene photographs and autopsy reports.
£24.99 from Amazon
13
Etsy
A pup portrait would make an undoubtedly precious gift for any pet parents
Are they that couple who treat their dog like they would an actual child? Then get a picture of their prized pup turned into a beautiful custom digital portrait, and you can bet they’ll be delighted. Plus, you can personalise the background colour and font to make it fit their home perfectly.
£30.03 from Etsy
14
Amazon
Or if you’re gonna go for a trusty chocolate box, be sure it’s a brilliant one
I know we said no chocolates – but for neighbours you barely know, they’re often the best option. These ones feel far more special than your average box of Thorntons, and you can choose from a range of flavours, such as standard Belgian chocolate, caramel, and coffee.
£29.95 from Amazon
