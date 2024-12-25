Leaving Christmas Leftovers Out For More Than This Many Hours Can Make Them Unsafe

Alvarez via Getty Images

’Tis the season for festive feasting ― and, if you’re not careful, food poisoning.

NHS Shetland says that “Campylobacter is one of the most common bacteria causing food poisoning, and it is closely associated with raw poultry such as chicken or turkey.”

But cooking your food correctly is only one part of the equation ― it also matters how, and when, you store leftovers, public health body Safefood says.

They add that “If you store your Christmas dinner leftovers carefully in the fridge you can hold on to the glow of Christmas Day and use them up over the next three days.”

How soon should I put leftovers in the fridge?

According to Safefood, they should be covered and stored away within two hours.

“Don’t eat food that has been standing at room temperature for more than 2 hours,” the health pros advised.

If your turkey still feels hot long after you’ve cooked it, you can slice it into smaller pieces before placing them in airtight containers to prevent cross-contamination.

Safefood stresses that “Leftovers stored in the fridge should be eaten within three days. ”

NHS Shetland Health Protection Nurse Chloe Umphray gives an even shorter reheat window: “Storing food incorrectly and for longer than recommended can increase the risk of bacterial growth, which can lead to food poisoning,” she warned.

“Key safety tips include: store it in the fridge, eat it within two days and only reheat it once.”

How do I safely reheat leftovers?

As Chloe says, you can only reheat leftovers once.

However you cook them, Safefood says they “should be reheated until they are piping hot all the way through. And leftover gravy should be brought to a rolling boil.”

Even if you’re eating the leftover meat cold, Food Standards Scotland adds that you should only take as much turkey as you’ll actually need out of the fridge.

