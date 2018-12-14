Giving My Autistic Son The Best Christmas Possible Means Changing Some Traditions

When it comes to discussing autistic children and their love (or not) of Christmas, they seem to fall into two camps, not dissimilar to any other children.

I’ve heard countless stories over the years of autistic children who really seem to struggle over Christmas and their parents have to adapt every single typical festive activity or even omit it completely. You see, for many children it’s just far too overwhelming. The change of routine, the physical changes within the home, sensory overload whilst Christmas decorations are draped around the house and parents promise the arrival of a random old bloke who dresses in red and leaves muddy footprints all through the house.

For Joseph, as Christmas approaches, we’ve never experienced him upset but he has never seemed to grasp the Christmas concept and I guess has been somewhat indifferent to the whole event. I’ve been accused on many occasions of being a Christmas Grinch but the truth is, I did once love Christmas... at Christmas (not to be confused with someone who has wanted to start celebrating 4-6 weeks before). Now, I have adapted my expectations as I know now that part of why I’ve been disappointed over the years is because I’ve wanted to transfer my excitement over to Joseph and that simply has never happened.

His language has developed of late and rather than telling me “No Christmas”, he’s gone as far as saying “Christmas is bad”, which I have to be honest is a bit of a kick in the nuts, especially when there are other children to consider. I’ve tried to explore why it is bad but unfortunately, his communication isn’t quite there for him to be able to elaborate any further.

He doesn’t want any presents, he’s made that clear and he’s never distressed on the day itself, he would rather just carry on as he normally does with iPad in hand. I’ve gently introduced a couple of Christmasy things like the advent calendar and he’s over the moon with the Haribo one I managed to find. We’ve shown him a toy catalogue and his response is an exceptionally polite “No, thank you”.