Boris Johnson Says Carry On With Christmas Parties And Nativity Plays Despite Variant Surge

Boris Johnson has urged British people not to cancel Christmas parties and nativity plays despite Omicron fears, amid reports of a spate of festive gatherings being called off.

The PM’s comments come as eight further cases of the variant have been confirmed in England, bringing the total number in the country to 13.

Earlier in the day, Dr Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency, urged people not to socialise if they do not need to in the run-up to Christmas, and Johnson was asked at a Downing Street press conference if festive parties should be cancelled.

He replied: “So the answer is no. The guidance remains the same, and we’re trying to take a balanced and proportionate approach.

“We’ve got the measures in place to fight Delta, which we think are appropriate, and then we’re bringing in some tougher measures to stop the rapid seeding of Omicron in this country to give us the time we need to get the boosters in and of course to find out more.”

He described the new measures as “the right balance”. The UK’s response has included stricter travel measures, insisting on increased mask use and expanding the booster vaccination programme.

Two Christmas drinks/events cancelled in the last hour. Omicron variant is going to cause huge damage to the hospitality industry – long before it's confirmed whether or not it's significantly more harmful than any other variant. — Harry Wallop (@hwallop) November 29, 2021