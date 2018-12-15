NEWS
15/12/2018 12:08 GMT

Christmas Partygoers Should Wear Earplugs To Protect Their Hearing, Charity Says

Charity Action on Hearing Loss has warned of tinnitus resulting from dangerous noise frequencies.

Christmas party revellers have been urged to wear earplugs to protect their hearing.

As the festive party season gets into full swing, charity Action on Hearing Loss is encouraging people to take steps to protect their hearing while in noisy pubs, bars or concerts.

Earplugs do not block out the music but can protect people from being exposed to dangerous noise frequencies, the charity said.

Partygoers should also avoid standing for too long near speakers and take breaks from the noise, it added.

After a night out, many have experienced ringing in their ears but the charity estimates that some six million Britons are living with this sensation permanently.

The condition, called tinnitus, is often described as ringing in the ears but many people hear different sounds including buzzing, clicking, whooshing or humming.

The condition can be related to age-related hearing loss but has also been linked to being exposed to loud noise.

Listening to any sound at a high volume – more than 85 decibels – can cause damage.

Loud noise exposure can damage the hair cells in the cochlea, leading to hearing loss and tinnitus.

 

Symptoms of the incurable condition can last anywhere from a few hours to permanent damage.

 

For many, the condition can be mildly annoying and can come and go, but for an estimated 600,000 people across the UK it has a serious impact on their quality of life.

The charity said that noise-related tinnitus and hearing loss are completely avoidable if people protect their ears.

“We don’t want people to stop going to music events and parties – that’s not what this is about,” said Gemma Twitchen, senior audiologist at the organisation.

“There is a misconception that if you wear earplugs you can’t hear or enjoy the music, but this is simply not true.

“Earplugs will block out the dangerous sound frequencies, still allowing you to listen to the music and enjoy it.”

People who experience symptoms of tinnitus for longer than a 24-hour period should go to see their GP, the charity said.

