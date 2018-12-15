Christmas Partygoers Should Wear Earplugs To Protect Their Hearing, Charity Says

Earplugs do not block out the music but can protect people from being exposed to dangerous noise frequencies, the charity said.

As the festive party season gets into full swing, charity Action on Hearing Loss is encouraging people to take steps to protect their hearing while in noisy pubs, bars or concerts.

Christmas party revellers have been urged to wear earplugs to protect their hearing.

Partygoers should also avoid standing for too long near speakers and take breaks from the noise, it added.

After a night out, many have experienced ringing in their ears but the charity estimates that some six million Britons are living with this sensation permanently.

The condition, called tinnitus, is often described as ringing in the ears but many people hear different sounds including buzzing, clicking, whooshing or humming.

The condition can be related to age-related hearing loss but has also been linked to being exposed to loud noise.

Listening to any sound at a high volume – more than 85 decibels – can cause damage.

Loud noise exposure can damage the hair cells in the cochlea, leading to hearing loss and tinnitus.

Symptoms of the incurable condition can last anywhere from a few hours to permanent damage.