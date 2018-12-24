Food Shop Substitutions Are Here To Ruin Christmas: 'My Family Have To Munch On A Bath Mat'

At any time of year, online food shop substitutions are the bane of the British public’s existence. But when you’ve ordered a huge food shop which is set to arrive right before Christmas, the last thing you want is for essential items – ya know, like sprouts – to be missing. Anxiety levels are going through the roof.

If the item is missing and you’ve got substitutions turned on, you’ll likely get a similar replacement that should tide you over. But it seems the food delivery people are either drunk or just up for some fun this year, because the substitutions are really tenuous.