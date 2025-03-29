Every Irish Girl I Know Is Wearing Claddagh Hoops – I Asked An Expert Why

Amy Glover / HuffPost UK The author and her friend in Claddagh hoop earrings

Last week, a woman on the reception desk at my GP office complimented my earrings (way to beat the grumpy NHS receptionist allegations).

“My sister has a pair,” she said. But what she meant, I think, is “I’m Irish too! And my sister is, respectfully, as basic as you are!”

The Claddagh hoops have become so ubiquitous as to almost be cliche among my Irish (and some non-Irish) friends.

I think we all know this, and we don’t mind it; as I joked with the girl last week, if it’s mainstream in one country, it’s edgy in another.

Still, I thought I’d speak to Ajay Anand, a specialist in heritage jewellery and cultural symbolism at Rare Carat, about why Claddagh is having such a moment right now.

“Platforms like TikTok have played a huge part”

Social media has played a big role in the trend, Anand told us.

“We’ve seen a big uptick in interest from Gen Z and Millennials who are looking for jewellery that tells a story or connects to their roots in some way,” he explained.

“Platforms like TikTok have played a huge part. People are sharing how to wear Claddagh rings properly, talking about the history, and doing unboxings. It’s really brought the design back into the spotlight.”

And yes, he says, the Claddagh hoops in particular have been “flying”.

“They feel fresh and stylish but still hold on to that sense of heritage, which makes them really appealing,” he shared.

For those unfamiliar with the Claddagh ring’s meaning, the hands, which grasp a crowned heart, are meant to signify love, loyalty, and friendship.

How you wear the traditional Irish design can reveal your relationship status, too.

“I think this rise in popularity ties into a wider interest in Irish culture right now,” Anand told HuffPost UK.

“You’re seeing it with things like the success of Irish-speaking bands like Kneecap, and just a general pride in Irish identity.”

The trend doesn’t just involve Irish people

I’ve noticed a lot of my friends in the UK wearing the Claddagh hoops recently, too.

Anjay, who says “We’re seeing more and more non-Irish customers drawn to Claddagh,” puts it down in part to Paul Mescal.

“But beyond that, I think the meaning behind the design resonates with people. Love, loyalty and friendship are pretty universal. It’s amazing to see something so rooted in tradition feel totally relevant today.”

I asked my born-and-bred Londoner friend Mariah, who loves her Claddagh hoops, how she got into them – it turns out both she and my editor were influenced way earlier than Normal People.

“My sister’s godfather was Irish and he had a Claddagh ring that I was obsessed with when I was a kid,” Mariah said.

“Then in Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Angel gives it to Buffy on her 17th birthday and I was obsessed form then on.” (This was also my editor’s introduction to Claddagh rings).

Whether it’s Paul Mescal, TikTok, Buffy, or just a love for Irish culture that gets you into them, I say – long live the Claddagh hoop trend!