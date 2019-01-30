Next time your children have their feet measured, they might get a vocabulary lesson, too. Shoe chain Clarks is training 6,500 members of staff to engage kids in conversation in a way that’ll improve their language skills. It’s all part of a Department for Education initiative to stop them falling behind at school, as they say some children are turning up unable to speak in sentences. There’s obviously the seed of a good idea here, but it’s a bit of a head-scratcher at best. And we’ve got a few questions.

Firstly, putting potentially underwhelming puns about ‘tongues’ aside, are shoe-shopping and vocab lessons natural partners? There are probably a reasonable amount of tasty words thrown around in shoe shops by parents aghast at the prices, stressed out by their kids’ behaviour or dangerously fed up (I said the f-word in Schuh a fortnight ago looking at some beautiful, tiny but extortionate Nikes). But surely you’re there for the shoes, not to learn how to conjugate a verb? You don’t necessarily want the shop assistant to focus on broadening your offspring’s verbal horizons when you hate shopping at the best of times and have a tired child about to go crackers. [Read More: How to help your child improve their language skills] How much time does anyone really spend in a shoe-shop? You’re there, what, 25 minutes every six months? Even if you’re generous and call it an hour a year, is it really going to make any difference to a child’s vocabulary? Nobody’s passing their afternoons browsing for small brogues and comparing buckles. You go in, get your kids’ feet measured, buy the shoes and get out. And with Clarks, you’d be hard-pressed to name a more middle-class brand. A typical pair of Clarks girls’ school shoes costs 40-odd quid, and families who can happily afford that aren’t likely to be the ones this scheme is targetting.

Studies have suggested that children from the poorest homes are a whole 16 months behind their wealthier peers in terms of education by the time they start school. I’m just about doing okay financially, but the last shoes I bought my daughter came from Primark. (The nice lady in Schuh measured her feet, then I went to the cheaper shop and bought some almost identical for £6. Sorry everyone.)

