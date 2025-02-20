Claudia Winkleman’s Star-Studded Line-Up Confirmed For Her Graham Norton Show Guest Episode

Claudia Winkleman in the Graham Norton Show studio in January BBC/So Television/PA Media/Matt Crossick

And with just over a week to go until the Bafta winner takes on her presenting gig, the full line-up of stars she’ll be interviewing has been unveiled.

It was previously revealed that Grammy nominee Shaboozey will be serving as the episode’s musical guest ahead of his performance at the Brit Awards the following night.

Chris Pratt, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Rob Beckett and Shaboozey Jordan Strauss/Amy Harris/Invision/AP/CJ Rivera/Vianney Le Caer/

Claudia’s special episode of The Graham Norton Show will air on Friday 28 February at 10.40pm on BBC One, while Graham is on tour in Australia.

Graham has previously only handed the reins of his show over to one other presenter, with comedian Jack Whitehall guest hosting an episode back in 2019.

At the time, Graham was unable to host because of Eurovision Song Contest commitments.

The news of Claudia’s guest spot was confirmed during her own appearance on Graham Norton in January, where she quipped that she was “apologising in advance” for her stint.

Graham and Claudia’s paths actually first crossed years earlier, when they co-presented the short-lived Eurovision Dance Contest in 2007 and 2008.

While Claudia is now primarily known for her work on entertainment shows like Strictly, The Piano and, of course, The Traitors, she’s no stranger to a celebrity interview, either.

Early on in her career, Claudia interviewed stars on the likes of This Morning and Liquid News, and was also the host of the BBC’s flagship Film series between 2010 and 2016.