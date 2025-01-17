Claudia Winkleman Just Shared Her Omelette Recipe, And It's Oddly Addictive

Igor Miske via Unsplash

Long-time fans of The Traitors host Claudia Winkleman will know she’s shared some pretty... odd food opinions over the years.

I’m talking about the Off Menu podcast episode where she told comedians James Acaster and The Traitors: Uncloaked’s now-host Ed Gamble that she didn’t drink water.

Strictly Come Dancing co-host Tess Daly previously told Metro, “Claudia doesn’t do sugar... she’ll eat cake though.”

In 2016, Claudia told Red Magazine herself: “I have been known to eat four Filet-O-Fish from McDonald’s.”

And now, the eyelinered legend has told comedian Kathy Burke on her podcast Where There’s A Will, There’s A Wake (in which guests are asked to plan their ideal death) that she has a predictably particular omelette routine.

How does Claudia make her omelette?

The star said she’d like roast chicken that wasn’t moist ― “I like scratchy food,” she said, though she added: “there’s going to be a lot of gravy. I’m having a side of macaroni and cheese”.

She also shared her love for Ribena.

But for her perfect omelette, Claudia said: “In some butter, I’m frying some onions, I’m adding salt so that they don’t burn. You’ve got your fried onions in there”.

She accepts nothing but the best for her eggs, saying: ”’I don’t like expensive crisps, or chocolate or ice cream, but I do like an expensive egg… I like a Burford Brown, when the yolk is bright yellow”.

“I’m whipping up two of those, really whipping them, salt, pepper, you’re throwing that on the fried onions,” she added.

“Then you’re grating in some cheddar (mild please, not mature), and then I’m folding it, and I’m crisping it up.”

Her last rule may be her most controversial: “I’m eating that on top of a piece of buttered seeded bread. Mic drop, the end, night night. There is no other omelette.”

Claudia’s not alone

Though the addition of bread might seem a bit odd, the presenter is far from alone ― even Jamie Oliver likes the combo.

In a video about a cheese omelette baguette, Jamie raved about the combination of a “silly” omelette, “oozy” cheese, and bread.

He pairs it with a chilli jam, though it’s hard not to feel that would be too un-“scratchy” for Claudia’s parched taste.