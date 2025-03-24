This 'Healthy' Pee Colour Can Actually Be A Sign Of Health Issues

engin akyurt via Unsplash Woman holding glass of water

For some reason, I remember seeing loads of infographics in the mid-2010s about how important it is for your pee to be clear.

Any other hue, I believed, meant you weren’t drinking enough water ― and may even be dehydrated.

Well, it turns out that just like the eight glasses of water a day rule, that’s a myth.

Though the NHS says that “Darker urine during the day or evening may be one of the signs that someone is dehydrated,” urologist Dr. Ralph Clayman told UCI Health that the ideal colour is actually straw yellow.

And while clear pee isn’t much to worry about if it happens every now and again, it can be a problem if it helps over and over.

When should I worry about clear pee and why?

Healthline explains that the standard colour of your urine is called your “urochrome.” Urine naturally contains yellow pigments, they add.

As you might expect, clear pee is a sign you’re drinking a lot of water.

But the Cleveland Clinic says that if your urine is regularly clear, it can be a sign you’re overdoing it on the H2O ― potentially robbing your body of essential salts and electrolytes.

And if your number ones are often transparent without you chugging litres of water, the experts add “That may signal an underlying kidney problem or diabetes.”

When should I see a GP about clear pee?

The NHS says that both diabetes and diabetes insipidus can make you very thirsty and cause you to pee clear urine very often (every 15 to 20 minutes).

In extremely rare cases, drinking too much water can cause hyponatremia, a dangerous condition characterised by swelling of the brain.

Symptoms include headaches, muscle cramps, nausea and vomiting, and confusion.