Sir Cliff Richard Breaks Down As He Gives Evidence In BBC Court Battle

The 77-year-old singer has taken legal action over BBC coverage of the police search at his partment in Sunningdale, Berkshire, in August 2014, which took place after a sex assault allegation .

The singer choked up as he listed a number of countries where he claims his reputation was damaged, while giving evidence in the High Court case against the broadcaster.

Sir Cliff Richard broke down in court today (13 April) as he told of how his name had been “smeared” all over the world following BBC coverage of a police raid on his home.

An emotional Sir Cliff told the court his reputation had been affected in countries including Holland, Portugal, Hong Kong and Singapore, stating: “Everywhere I have ever been, I felt my name was smeared. The police didn’t do that, the BBC did.”

He clasped his hands to his face before adding that the journalists involved “felt they were above the law” and “above the Leveson report”.

The BBC disputes the singer’s claims. Bosses say coverage of the search was accurate and in good faith.

However, Sir Cliff said the raid was a “very serious invasion” of privacy, and claimed his health had suffered as a result.

“It was shocking and upsetting,” he said in his witness statement. “My health suffered, both mentally and physically.

“At one point … I actually thought I was going to have a heart attack or stroke.”

Sir Cliff said he was conscious that people around the world might think he was a “serious criminal”.

“It felt as though everything I had worked for during my life – trying to live as honestly and honourably as I could – was being torn apart,” he said. “I felt forever tainted. I still do.”

He also admitted he has felt unable to return to his Sunningdale apartment, feeling it had been “contaminated” by the raid, not even returning to pack up his belongings.