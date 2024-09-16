Clip Of Starmer Lecturing Boris Johnson Over 'Cash For Curtains' Scandal Resurfaces Amid Sleaze Row

Keir Starmer and Boris Johnson in 2021 Parliament TV/X @SaulStaniforth

An old clip of Keir Starmer criticising then-PM Boris Johnson over his “cash for curtains” scandal has gone viral as the Labour leader faces questions about gifts from his own donors.

The prime minister’s wife, Victoria Starmer, reportedly received clothing as a gift from a millionaire Labour donor Lord Alli.

However, the PM initially failed to declare it, according to reports, which could be a breach of parliamentary rules.

While ministers rush to defend their boss over the backlash, footage of Starmer laying into a former PM for allegedly not declaring his own donor gifts has gone viral, securing almost half a million views in less than 24 hours.

When Johnson was still in No.10 and Starmer was the leader of the opposition in 2021, the electoral commission launched an inquiry into the PM’s suspect offences around renovating his Downing Street flat.

The row, which was soon dubbed the “cash for curtains” scandal, revolved around speculation a Tory peer and donor had paid for a lavish refurbishment.

So, during one PMQs, Starmer asked Johnson: “It’s been widely reported that Lord Brownlow, who just happens to have been given a peerage by the Conservative Party, was asked to donate £58,000 to help repay for the cost of this refurbishment.

“Can the prime minister, if he’s so keen to answer, confirm did Lord Brownlow make this payment for that purpose?”

Johnson claimed he had answered that question before – sparking uproar on the opposition benches – and said he had covered the costs, met certain requirements asked of him, before trying to talk about Tony Blair’s impact on the taxpayer.

Starmer called for Johnson to answer the question, adding: “The prime minister will be aware that he’s required to declare any benefits that relate to his political activities, including loans or credit arrangements, within 28 days.

“He will also know any donation will be recorded in the minister’s interest, and under law, any donation of over £500 for a political party must be registered and declared.

“The rules are very clear.”

He pointed out that the electoral commission thought there was reasonable grounds to think an offence may have occurred.

He added: “That’s incredibly serious. Can the prime minister tell the House, does he believe that any rules or laws have been broken in relation to the refurbishment of the prime minister’s flat?”

Johnson replied robustly: “No, I don’t!”

Starmer also called Johnson “Major Sleaze” during the angry 2021 exchange, and said the government was “mired in sleaze, cronyism and scandal”.

Johnson was later cleared in the probe and it was decided Johnson knew “nothing about” how the refurbishment came about.

However, then-independent adviser on ministerial standards Christopher Geidt said the PM had “unwisely” failed to determine where the money was coming from.

Johnson later reimbursed Brownlow for the money he paid towards the refurbishment.