Ejected Clubber Jailed For 28 Years After Driving Car Onto Packed Dancefloor

A clubber who ploughed his car onto a packed dance floor after being thrown out by bouncers for being too drunk has been jailed for 28 years.

Mohammed Abdul said he felt “humiliated” after being ejected from Blake’s nightclub in Gravesend, Kent, on March 17 last year.

He had drunk at least 15 glasses of vodka, tequila shots and had “five to 10 spliffs” of cannabis before being asked to leave.

He initially refused to leave and then threatened to kill them before returning 10 minutes later behind the wheel of his Suzuki Vitara.

Video footage shows clubbers attempting to leap out of the way as the vehicle ploughed into the crowd.

The 21-year-old said he only intended to “make a nuisance of himself to get his own back on the door staff”.

However, his actions injured eight people, leaving 18-year-old Katie Wells with a fractured pelvis and cameraman Pierre Jermaine Joseph, who had gone to the club to film grime rapper Giggs, with a fractured shinbone.

A jury found Abdul, of Deptford in south-east London, guilty of two counts of attempted murder at a re-trial at Maidstone Crown Court.

He was handed two concurrent 28-year sentences by Justice Cheema-Grubb on Thursday.

Abdul, who only had a provisional licence for the car, was also disqualified from driving until he passed his test.

The judge, in sentencing, branded his attempts to dodge responsibility “shameful”, telling the court that victims could have easily been killed in the attack and the injuries to Wells could render her infertile.

She said: “It could have been a scene of carnage.You have robbed that young lady of future choices and have also had a profound impact on her psychological health.

“Your motive was selfish and pathetic: it was revenge at being thrown out for being drunk.

“Your action led to panic and distress among dozens of people. Your actions have thrown away many of the best years of your own life.”