CNN Data Chief Says This Hard-To-Find Poll Result Spells Serious Trouble For Trump

CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten on Thursday said a noteworthy lack of public support for Donald Trump’s tariffs could lead to a less-than-desirable outcome for the president.

“100%, this could be a risk that ends up ending his presidency in my mind,” said Enten when asked by CNN’s John Berman if the tariffs push is a “huge political risk” for the president.

Enten — who appeared on CNN moments after White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt bashed “naysayers” of Trump’s tariffs — noted that a majority of Americans are “naysayers” as he turned to a recent poll that found 56% of respondents opposed new tariffs on “all goods” imported from other countries.

That number is the same as those opposed to tariffs on auto imports, per the CBS News/YouGov poll from last month.

“I looked at a ton of polling, it’s really hard to find any in which you find folks supporting new tariffs. Maybe against China, but against all other countries, especially our allies? No, no, no. Oppose, oppose, oppose,” Enten said.

Leavitt, in her earlier CNN appearance, claimed Trump has “focused every single day” on lowering the cost of living while simultaneously implementing “very effective tariffs” — even though tariffs are an import tax raising the prices Americans pay for goods.

On Thursday, the president’s fresh round of tariffs fuelled recession fears as Wall Street experienced its worst day of losses since the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Enten, elsewhere in the CNN segment, noted that 72% of Americans (and 64% of Republicans) believe tariffs will raise prices in the short term, according to the CBS News/YouGov poll.

Just 5% of Americans, he added, believe prices will go down in the short term as a result of Trump’s tariffs — a claim widely dismissed by experts.

Enten said Americans ranked tariffs last on a list of their “high priorities” for Trump, per the poll’s findings, behind the economy and inflation in the first and second spots, respectively.

“Americans want, simply put, nothing to do with it. Yet Trump decides to keep pushing forward,” he said.