CNN Data Reporter Delivers Some Good News For Kamala Harris

CNN CNN

CNN’s senior political data reporter Harry Enten over the weekend examined how likely Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris may have more paths to victory over Donald Trump than President Joe Biden, who ended his campaign last week, did.

Enten described the current race between Republican nominee Trump and Vice President Harris as “tight, tight, tight,” still “way too close to call” with 100 days to go and with “no clear leader.”

Advertisement

But the “big change” is how Trump had been leading Biden by 6 percentage points before the president ended his campaign, and pollsters now have Harris down 1 point to Trump, said Enten.

Enten said two paths ― securing the Great Lakes states or the Sun Belt states ― could lead Harris to defeat Trump in November. Harris has “a lot more electoral paths” than Biden did, he added.

But there is “so much time to go,” said Enten, who warned “the unexpected, I honestly think, should be expected.”

Watch the full analysis here: