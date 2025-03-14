CNN Hits Trump With Awkward Reminder Of What He Said About Stocks Just Last Year

LOADING ERROR LOADING

A new CNN supercut shows just how far off the mark President Donald Trump has been with his economic predictions.

Trump last year promised he would “immediately begin a brand-new Trump economic boom” if he won the election.

“It’ll be a boom!” he vowed. “We’re gonna turn this country around so fast.”

Instead, it’s been a bust as the market plunged from record highs in former President Joe Biden’s final weeks, to weeks of losses since Trump announced tariffs and other trade war measures.

Stocks tanked yet again on Thursday, and the market reached “correction” territory, which is when major indexes drop by 10%.

Ironically, that’s just what Trump said would happen... if he lost.

He said it in 2020, predicting that stocks “will go to hell” if Biden won.

The Dow reached a then-all-time-high of 31,188 on Biden’s inauguration ― and continued to rise, peaking above 45,000 in December 2024.

Trump issued similar warnings last year, with the CNN supercut showing him predicting a “Kamala economic crash” if then-Vice President Kamala Harris won the election.

Check out the supercut below: