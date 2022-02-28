CNN Reporter Accidentally Stands Right Next To Grenade Live On Air In Kyiv

A CNN reporter accidentally stands very close to a grenade while in Kyiv Twitter

CNN’s senior international correspondent unintentionally found himself in a very dangerous situation live on air while reporting from Kyiv, Ukraine.

Matthew Chance realised he was standing exceptionally close to a grenade just as he was speaking to his colleague back in the US studio.

He was crouching down on a dirt road and explaining how the Ukrainian resistance was so strong against the Russian army, when he suddenly stood up and moved away from the camera.

Quickly resuming his report, Chance said: “Oh actually...I was crouching right down by a grenade. I didn’t see that. Let’s move away from that.”

So @mchancecnn just realized live on CNN that he was right next to a grenade in Kyiv



"Oh actually -- I was crouching down right by a grenade. I didn't see that. Let's move away from that." pic.twitter.com/Bsj4LKXgHl — Nora Neus (@noraneus) February 28, 2022

Chance has been on the forefront of the fighting in Ukraine since it started five days ago, sharing footage of the immediate aftermath of battles near Kyiv where vehicles are “still smoking”.

"This vehicle is still smoking ... ammunition boxes on the ground ... there's unexploded grenades ... everywhere. A real scene of devastation." @mchancecnn gets a live look at the aftermath of a ferocious battle on the outskirts of Kyiv. pic.twitter.com/q9WSXHHjai — New Day (@NewDay) February 28, 2022

It’s only five days since Russia first invaded Ukraine, but as its efforts repeatedly stalled due to the strength of the country’s resistance, Moscow appears to be turning more violent.

On Monday, its shelling of the Russian-speaking region of Kharkiv – Ukraine’s second-largest city after Kyiv – sparked online fear that Russian president Vladimir Putin was becoming increasingly ruthless.