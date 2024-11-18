This Is Why Coca-Cola Is Facing Such A Backlash Over Its AI-Generated 'Holidays Are Coming' Ad

For many of us, that festive feeling doesn’t really hit until we see Coca-Cola’s iconic “holidays are coming” advert.
However, the sight of that famous truck coming around the bend has left plenty of people feeling cold this year.
Last week, the drinks giant unveiled a string of new ad spots that were entirely generated using artificial intelligence.
The decision for a brand as big as Coca-Cola to use AI in its much-hyped ad campaign was immediately controversial, due to the environmental impact such technology has, as well as the potential risk to artists in creative industries posed by the rise of AI.
Others took issue with the ad itself, which some suggested was uninspired, while pointing out glitches and other unsettling aspects of the AI-generated people and imagery:
A spokesperson told The Independent: “Coca-Cola’s exciting venture into AI-generated storytelling demonstrates Coca-Cola’s commitment to embracing innovation, leveraging our collaborations with top creative and technology partners, while staying true to its core values: spreading happiness and creating real magic!”
HuffPost UK has also contacted Coca-Cola for comment.
Coca-Cola isn’t the only brand to have taken a markedly different approach with its much-anticipated Christmas ad this year.
Last week, the British department store John Lewis unveiled its own festive advert, taking a notably more mature approach than previous years by choosing to focus on a pair of sisters at Christmas, rather than the cuter (and more marketable!) characters featured in past campaigns.
It has also ditched its trademark musical covers in favour of a different type of soundtrack choice.