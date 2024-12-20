So THAT's Why Takeaway Coffee Cup Lids Have A Second, Tiny Hole

Jackie Alexander via Unsplash

More goes into the design of a takeaway coffee cup than most of us realise.

For instance, you might not have known that placing the cover’s drinking spout opposite the paper cup’s “seam” can help prevent leaks.

And if you’re anything like me, you’ll have no idea why there’s often a tiny hole (separate from the main drinking point) in the lid either.

Turns out it’s actually a pretty smart safety feature ― and makes sipping from the container easier too.

How?

According to the Aussie version of the food and drink site Delicious, it’s partly down to steam.

The minute vent helps steam to escape, they say ― though this doesn’t cool it down much.

Instead, it prevents steam from building up in the container, causing pressure to build and potentially leading to burst cups.

Additionally, the presence of another hole than the drinking spout allows coffee to run smoothly when you’re sipping from it ― otherwise, there’d be no airflow in the cup.

According to Atlas Obscura, who interviewed the authors of Coffee Lids: Peel, Pinch, Pucker, Puncture, the vent can be used to boost the coffee-drinking experience too.

They write that the Viora lid’s “deep well and centred hole are designed to concentrate the coffee’s aroma.”

It also helps to prevent spills

Per Delicious, the oft-unnoticed detail design also helps to keep your coffee where it should be (ideally, either in your mouth or in the cup).

It works for the same reason the hold creates a better sip; if there’s a lack of steady airflow, the liquid will move in jumpy, unpredictable ways.

Designer Louise Harpman and architect Scott Specht, who worked together on Coffee Lids: Peel, Pinch, Pucker, Puncture, say that trends, tech, and even legal cases have shaped the design of the mundane invention over the years.

For example, coffee lids became more dome-shaped as foamy, bubbly drinks rose in popularity; after the famous McDonald’s coffee court case, they told Atlas Obscura, brands started including more visible warnings on their lids.

“Coffee lids are modest modern marvels, but we rarely slow down and take the time to consider, admire, or even wonder about these humble masterpieces,” Louise told the publication.