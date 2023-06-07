Chris Martin Shocks Coldplay Fans After Being Spotted Catching A Train To His Own Concert

Chris Martin Buda Mendes/Getty/Twitter

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin shocked commuters after being spotted getting off a train in Cardiff to get to the group’s concert in the Welsh capital.

The Fix You singer, who was dressed casually in a grey top and jeans, was seen walking along the platform on Tuesday (May 6) alongside fellow rail passengers.

One railway worker couldn’t contain his excitement and even managed to record the Grammy winner as he stepped off the train and headed towards the exit.

Upon noticing that he was being filmed, Chris played along, walking up to the camera and pulling a funny face before heading off.

Coldplay are currently on their Music Of The Spheres world tour, which will see them play a second show in Wales on Wednesday before heading over to Italy later in the month.

Chris’ use of public transport shouldn’t be too surprising to fans, though, given that he is a keen environmentalist and that he and his bandmates have pledged to reduce their carbon emissions on their current world tour.

In 2021, Coldplay announced that the tour would be as “sustainable as possible”, stating that the show would be powered by rechargeable batteries fuelled by renewable sources.

The band’s ambition is to make their concerts more environmentally friendly and to have one of the greenest tours in history.

Coldplay in Manchester last month Shirlaine Forrest via Getty Images

At the time, the band said in a statement: “Playing live and finding connection with people is ultimately why we exist as a band.

“We’ve been planning this tour for years, and we’re super excited to play songs from across our whole time together.

“At the same time, we’re very conscious that the planet is facing a climate crisis.”

They continued: “So, we’ve spent the last two years consulting with environmental experts to make this tour as sustainable as possible, and, just as importantly, to harness the tour’s potential to push things forward.

“We won’t get everything right, but we’re committed to doing everything we can and sharing what we learn. It’s a work in progress and we’re really grateful for the help we’ve had so far. If you’d like to come to a show and sing with us, we’re so excited to see you.”

So far, the string of concerts across UK and Europe has produced 47% less CO2e emissions than their last stadium tour, which took place in 2016 and 17.

In 2019, Chris revealed that Coldplay would not be launching a globe-trotting tour for their previous album, Everyday Life, because of environmental concerns.