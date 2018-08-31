Coleen Nolan Addresses Kim Woodburn 'Loose Women' Controversy, Insisting She's No Bully

Coleen Nolan has expressed regret over Kim Woodburn’s recent appearance on ‘Loose Women’, admitting she wishes she could go back and not take part in the interview.
Former ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ housemates Coleen and Kim made headlines when they were reunited on ‘Loose Women’ on Wednesday, in an interview that ended with the latter breaking down in tears and leaving the studio before the segment was over.
Speaking for the first time about the incident to The Mirror, Coleen has said she wishes she could take the whole thing back, having never wanted to take part in the segment in the first place.
“I didn’t want to do the reunion,” she explained. “It was the producers who said she wanted to make peace. I agreed because I was happy to draw a line under past differences.
“From the moment she arrived, it was clear Kim didn’t want to make up. Now I wish I could go back in time and not do it. It was ugly, upsetting and unpleasant for everyone.”
Coleen added: “Kim even had a go at Linda Robson, who is one of the nicest women I know. She hates me for a reason I will never understand.”
Addressing the suggestion that Kim was “bullied” on the show, Coleen insisted: “Anyone that knows me knows I’m not a bully. That would be the most hurtful thing people could call me.”
So far, more than 3000 people have complained to Ofcom over the segment, while Kim has spoken out to call for Coleen and her sister Linda Nolan to be removed from the panel.
A ‘Loose Women’ spokesperson said: “Kim agreed to come onto the panel today at the invitation of the producers on the understanding it was for reconciliation with Coleen.
“Kim becoming upset was never the intention and the panel did endeavour to comfort her. She was offered counselling after the show, which she declined.”
The following day’s show made no reference to the incident, instead featuring a discussion in which panellist Stacey Solomon hit back at a cover story in Now magazine which targeted her.