Coleen Nolan Addresses Kim Woodburn 'Loose Women' Controversy, Insisting She's No Bully

Coleen Nolan has expressed regret over Kim Woodburn’s recent appearance on ‘Loose Women’, admitting she wishes she could go back and not take part in the interview.

Former ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ housemates Coleen and Kim made headlines when they were reunited on ‘Loose Women’ on Wednesday, in an interview that ended with the latter breaking down in tears and leaving the studio before the segment was over.

Speaking for the first time about the incident to The Mirror, Coleen has said she wishes she could take the whole thing back, having never wanted to take part in the segment in the first place.