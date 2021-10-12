Coleen Rooney Makes Rare Comment On Wayne's 'Unacceptable' Past Behaviour In New Documentary

Coleen Rooney has given some rare insight into her relationship with husband Wayne.

When it comes to their marriage, Coleen has previously been keen to avoid addressing personal matters, but alludes to Wayne’s past scandals in the trailer for the new Prime Video documentary Rooney.

Accompanied by news reports about Wayne “making headlines for all the wrong reasons”, Coleen is heard saying: “I knew groups that Wayne was hanging round with, together, with alcohol… not good.

“I forgive him but it wasn’t acceptable.”

The footballer is also heard saying of his past headline-making behaviour: “People still look at me in a different way. For me it’s important that people remember me for who I am rather than what I’ve done.”