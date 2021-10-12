Coleen Rooney Makes Rare Comment On Wayne's 'Unacceptable' Past Behaviour In New Documentary

Coleen Rooney has given some rare insight into her relationship with husband Wayne.
When it comes to their marriage, Coleen has previously been keen to avoid addressing personal matters, but alludes to Wayne’s past scandals in the trailer for the new Prime Video documentary Rooney.
Accompanied by news reports about Wayne “making headlines for all the wrong reasons”, Coleen is heard saying: “I knew groups that Wayne was hanging round with, together, with alcohol… not good.
“I forgive him but it wasn’t acceptable.”
The footballer is also heard saying of his past headline-making behaviour: “People still look at me in a different way. For me it’s important that people remember me for who I am rather than what I’ve done.”
Wayne and Coleen tied the knot in 2008, and now have four sons together, 11-year-old Kai, eight-year-old Klay, five-year-old Kit and three-year-old Cass.
In September 2017, when Coleen was pregnant with the couple’s youngest son Cass, Wayne was pulled over for driving under the influence while at the wheel of a car owned by a woman he’d met earlier that night.
Coleen remained silent on rumours the pair’s marriage was in trouble for two months, but later spoke out on Facebook, writing: “A few people have been feeling sorry for me, please don’t… I don’t feel sorry for myself.
“Also a few people are probably thinking [I am] stupid for staying in my marriage. I am not stupid, I know my own mind and it’s something I want to try and work on.”
Two years later, Wayne spoke out over reports about him in The Sun newspaper, insisting nothing happened between him and a girl he was photographed with in Canada.
He tweeted: “The Sun this week ran a front page story making it look like I took a girl back to my team hotel. They know that it’s not true and that I did not.
“They are using mine and my family’s name to sell papers… This whole story is a smear against me. It is damaging to my family and is not something I am prepared to put up with.”
Rooney will debut on Amazon Prime Video in early 2022.