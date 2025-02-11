This Award-Winning Actor Once Auditioned To Join Boyzone And We're Obsessed

Samir Hussein via Getty Images

If, like me, you are a keen fan of Colin Farrell and his pretty remarkable acting career to date, you may be surprised to hear that he actually auditioned to join a boyband once upon a time

Yes, that’s right, the actor behind The Penguin, who has starred in Oscar-nominated films such as In Bruges and The Banshees of Inisherin almost hit the dizzying heights of fame by joining Irish boyband Boyzone.

Speaking on popular Irish chat show The Late Late Show, Colin revealed that Louis Walsh had approached him after seeing the actor dancing in a nightclub and invited him to audition for a new band.

The audition wasn’t successful

Colin did go to the audition venue and even had photos taken with original members Shane Lynch and Mark Walton.

Then he sang the George Michael classic ‘Careless Whisper’ which he said, coming out of his mouth, was a “terrible tune” that he “murdered”.

So bad, in fact, that the judges asked him to sing it one more time, presumably to amuse themselves, which Colin admitted stung, as he confessed: “I didn’t feel great about myself after that...”

Of course, despite his dancing skills and undoubtable charm, he didn’t make it into the group, as Louis Walsh confirmed to him: “It’s not going to work.”

