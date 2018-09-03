Colin Kaepernick Stars In Powerful New Nike Ad Days Before NFL Season Begins

Nike has selected NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick as the face of its 30th anniversary campaign despite not featuring in the sport following his national anthem protests.
With the new NFL season just three days away, the ex-San Francisco 49ers players does not appear on the roster of any team.
However, the sports giant has now revealed Kaepernick, who has been with the company since 2011, in an ad to mark its 30th anniversary with the slogan: “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.”
Nike hadn’t used Kaepernick in its advertising in recent months, and had not publicly commented on his decision to kneel during the national anthem to raise awareness of racial injustice, which began two years ago.
ESPN’s Darren Rovell is reporting that Nike has not stopped paying Kaepernick, and was “waiting for the right moment” to launch something with him.
Since his protests, a series of players on all teams have kneeled or raised a fist during the anthem to make the same point.
Donald Trump has blasted players who kneel, evening call any player who makes the gesture a “son of a bitch” and demanding they be fired.
Kaepernick has launched collusion lawsuit against the NFL and team owners, claiming they are keeping him out of the league because of his actions.