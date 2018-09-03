Colin Kaepernick Stars In Powerful New Nike Ad Days Before NFL Season Begins

Michael Zagaris via Getty Images Colin Kaepernick, right, of the San Francisco 49ers kneeling on the sideline, during the anthem, prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers in 2016.

Nike has selected NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick as the face of its 30th anniversary campaign despite not featuring in the sport following his national anthem protests.

With the new NFL season just three days away, the ex-San Francisco 49ers players does not appear on the roster of any team.

However, the sports giant has now revealed Kaepernick, who has been with the company since 2011, in an ad to mark its 30th anniversary with the slogan: “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.”