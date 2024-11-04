These Are The Symptoms Of Colon Cancer To Look Out For

via Associated Press

Actor James Van Der Beek told People yesterday that he’s been diagnosed with colorectal cancer, usually called colon cancer in the UK.

“There’s reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good,” he shared with the publication ― indeed Cancer Research UK says “bowel cancer survival has more than doubled in the last 50 years in the UK.”

They add that more than 90% of people diagnosed with bowel cancer at its earliest stage survive the disease for five years or more compared to roughly 10% among those diagnosed in the latest stages.

So it makes sense that we should all keep an eye out for symptoms ― but what exactly does bowel cancer look and feel like, and how can we check for it?

The symptoms can be confused for other things

The NHS says that while some signs of bowel cancer, like feeling tired, can be caused by a plethora of conditions, you should still see your GP if you notice symptoms.

“Having the symptoms does not definitely mean you have bowel cancer, but it’s important to get checked,” they say.

The NHS adds the following may be signs of bowel cancer:

changes in your poo, such as having softer poo, diarrhoea or constipation that is not usual for you

needing to poo more or less often than usual for you

blood in your poo, which may look red or black

bleeding from your bottom

often feeling like you need to poo, even if you’ve just been to the toilet

tummy pain

a lump in your tummy

bloating

losing weight without trying

feeling very tired for no reason.

It can also sometimes cause anaemia, they add, which can leave you feeling tired, breathless, and more prone than usual to headaches.

But Cancer UK adds that “There is a bowel cancer screening programme in the UK for people without symptoms.”

“Don’t wait for your screening invitation if you’ve spotted something that’s not normal for you. Take charge and speak to your doctor.”

What if I need to see a doctor?

You’ll be asked about your symptoms, overall health, history, and any past family incidences of bowel cancer, the NHS says.

If they feel it’s needed, your doctor may examine your stomach and ask to do a rectal exam. You can ask for a male or female nurse, or for someone else to be in the room while the exam takes place.

You might be asked for a stool sample or be given a home stool sample kit, and you could be given a blood test.