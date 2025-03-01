I'm A Hearing Specialist — These Are The Earwax Colours You Shouldn’t Ignore

It turns out our bodily fluids and waxes can actually tell us a lot about our overall health. Yes, once you overcome the ‘ick’ that these juices give you, they can be very helpful.

In fact, Hannah Samuels, an in-house audiologist at Boots Hearingcare, urges that as more people are becoming aware of their ear health, it’s essential that we learn exactly what our earwax colours mean.

Advertisement

I’m all ears. (Sorry.)

What does the colour of your earwax mean?

Yellow or light brown

If you have noticed that your earwax is yellow or light brown, then good news: you’re likely doing well. Samuels explains that this “typically indicates healthy earwax production” as fresh earwax is often lighter in colour.

Dark brown

If it’s actually a little darker, this can indicate that the earwax has been in the ear for a while and has dried out. Samuels assures that this is still considered normal though it could be a sign that the wax has been exposed to dust or debris.

Black

Black earwax can result from old, dried-up earwax, especially if it’s been in the ear for a long time. It can also occur if there’s been frequent exposure to earwax buildup or irritation. In some cases, it could indicate a fungal or bacterial infection.

Advertisement

Green

If your earwax is green and accompanied by symptoms such as pain, itching or discharge, you may have an ear infection. Samuels says: “The colour comes from the presence of bacteria, or sometimes, the discharge from an infection.”

Red or bloody

This can be a sign of irritation or injury to the ear canal. It might happen if you accidentally scratch or injure the ear while cleaning it, or it could be due to an infection. Samuels urges that if the bleeding persists, it’s best to see a doctor.

Orange

A reddish-orange or orange earwax is usually a mixture of fresh and old earwax. Samuels says: “It can be typical for individuals with a natural combination of oils and earwax in the ear.”

Advertisement

Clear

Clear earwax is less common, but it can occur. It is usually associated with watery or fluid-like earwax which might indicate that the ear is trying to flush out an irritant or infection.

“Whilst colour is an important factor, other things can be good indicators of your hearing health, and help ensure you are protecting your hearing, and lowering your risk of hearing loss,” Samuels shares.

Signs of healthy earwax

If you are sill concerned about your overall ear health, Samuels shares some signs of healthy earwax:

Advertisement

Texture: “Earwax that’s healthy is usually soft and slightly sticky, which helps it trap dust, debris, and microbes to protect the ear canal. It is not too dry, crumbly, or hard.”

Odour: “Healthy earwax doesn’t have a strong smell. It might have a faint, neutral odour. If you notice a foul smell, it could indicate an infection, ear canal irritation, or the presence of bacteria.”

Discomfort: “Your earwax shouldn’t cause discomfort. If you’re not experiencing pain, itching, or a feeling of fullness in the ear, it’s a good sign that your earwax is at a normal, healthy level.”

Advertisement

Movement: “Your ear has a self-cleaning mechanism that pushes earwax out of the ear canal over time. Healthy earwax is usually not something you need to remove manually unless it’s excessive or causing problems. The natural process moves earwax to the outer ear where it dries up and flakes off.”

No unusual build-up: “Earwax should not cause a blockage or excessive buildup. If earwax accumulates excessively and leads to partial or full blockage, it might need attention. Sometimes, earwax buildup can cause hearing loss, which is rare in individuals with a healthy earwax production process.”

Samuels concludes that as long as you aren’t experiencing symptoms like itching, pain, hearing loss, or a persistent change in earwax colour or texture, your earwax is “likely healthy”.

Advertisement