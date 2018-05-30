Should You Dye Your Hair With Ribena Waste? Scientists Find New Use For Leftover Blackcurrant Skins

Oats, coconut oil and honey - many a beauty product ingredient has been sourced from our kitchen cupboards, and now we can add Ribena to that list.

Ribena factories may not be your first port of call for the latest beauty products, but that could be about to change - as scientists have discovered an unexpected use for blackcurrant waste created during the manufacture of the squash.

Researchers at the University of Leeds have created a natural hair dye from the blackcurrant skins leftover in the production of Ribena, which they say offers a more ecologically friendly alternative to chemical dyes - as it is thought up to 95% of all dyes end up washed down the drain and their effect on the environment is unknown.

Professor Rayner, from Leeds’ School of Chemistry, said: “We’ve made it possible to have great hair colour, and to get it from nature in the most sustainable way possible.”