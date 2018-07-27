Columbian Police A bounty has been placed on the head of Columbian police sniffer dog Sombra, pictured above

A police sniffer dog has been put under protection after a Colombian drug cartel put a £53,000 bounty on her head for being too good at her job.

The Urabeños are said to have issued the reward for taking out German Shepherd Sombra - which means Shadow - for sniffing out a record amount of drugs during her career.

Sombra has unearthed nearly 10 tonnes of the gang’s cocaine and her finds led to the arrest of 245 suspects.

As a consequence, the dog has been moved from the gang’s stronghold to Bogotá airport to ensure her safety and she’s receiving extra protection, the BBC reported.

The Urabeños, also known as the Úsuga clan or Gulf clan, are considered Colombia’s most powerful criminal organisation and its boss, Dairo Antonio Úsuga, is one of the country’s most wanted men.