Prepare To Belly Laugh Hard At This Dad's Tips For Getting Babies To Sleep

Getting babies to sleep can feel like an impossible task – and it’s something comedian George Lewis knows all too well.

In one of his more recent videos, the father-of-three can be seen shushing and bouncing a baby to sleep, before trialling some more, ahem, avant-garde sleep techniques.

And if you’re a parent, you’re sure to relate.

“Go to sleep now or I’m going to set fire to this,” says the comedian, while standing next to the cot holding Ewan the sheep.

“I don’t actually want you to go to sleep,” he says in the next breath, trialling a bit of reverse psychology. “I think you should stay up all night.”

Next on the dad’s list of techniques is peer pressure. Perched casually by the side of the cot, stroking his face, he says: “So apparently all the cool babies have been getting early nights recently... Yeah, that’s just what I’ve heard.”

Lewis also trials whale sounds, bargaining and the threat of cancelling Christmas. At one point he’s standing near the cot with a 4-pint bottle of milk.

But it’s the last tip that seems to do the trick: boring his child with chat about Bitcoin.

The 37-year-old from Manchester told HuffPost UK: “My baby isn’t sleeping at the moment so I’ve been desperately searching Instagram and TikTok for advice.

“Once you try everything and it still doesn’t work you start resorting to crazy threats and ultimatums that a baby is obviously not going to understand.

“I thought it’d be funny to do a ‘how to’ video that isn’t particularly helpful but reflects our desperate behaviour as parents.”

Parents dubbed the video “hilarious” and many seemed to think the Bitcoin tip – while a joke – was actually pretty genius.

There were also plenty of suggestions from others about the lengths they’d go to to get their little ones to sleep.

“I used to read books in a really boring voice, then I would fall asleep and they’d stay awake,” said user rachlbc.

“Just put a recording on of the finance review work Teams call,” added hannahlou1983.

Another commenter, nicoledanica, said the video was “spot on”. She added: “I’m a nurse and I used to give detailed lectures to my son about anatomy and physiology when he was a baby and would wake up in the middle of the night.”

