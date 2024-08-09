Here's How Much Sports Commentators Get Paid If The Match Goes To Extra Time, And It's Not What I Thought

BBC

I only recently found out how much Olympic athletes get paid for landing a medal for their country.

Before then, though, I learned how much Oscars hosts got paid for the gig and was pretty surprised to discover it’s a lot less than I thought.

So what about sports commentators? After all, some flight attendants don’t get paid for boarding and getting you off the plane (if the door is open, they’re considered off the clock).

Advertisement

Do sports networks have a similar rule?

Thankfully, on their behind-the-scenes showbiz podcast

, co-hosts Marina Hyde and Richard Osman have much-needed answers.

So what happens?

According to Richard, “It will not shock you to learn that no, you are paid a flat rate ― otherwise, during the commentary, they’d be... desperate for one team to equalise, because, you know, they’re building a conservatory.”

So nope ― there’s no extra dosh if the game runs over, as the commentator’s pay isn’t based on the time they spend reporting.

Marina joked that commentators would have “maximum leverage” if they were paid extra for penalties, though, as they could refuse to keep going until they got a pay bump.

the BBC Final Score reporter, also

, “If [the game] gets called off or abandoned for any reason, ching-ching ― [commentators] still get the full rate.”



What’s the gig like otherwise?

According to SPORTbible, in 2023, Gary Lineker may have raked in around £1.3 million a year as a sports pundit, while Sir Ian Wright was on £150k.

Advertisement

That’s just the top ten British commentators, though. Per Glassdoor, “the estimated salary for a Sports Reporter is £26,878 per year” in the UK.