These 7 Packing Mistakes Are Why Travellers Miss Flights

Photo by Arnel Hasanovic on Unsplash Pink suitcase packed with clothes, shoes and sunglasses.

If you’ve never missed a flight before, you’re very fortunate (or very organised). It is extremely humbling to find yourself out of breath, sweating, and even crying at the terminal as you watch the plane you have paid to be on leave without you.

There can be many reasons behind missed flights including delayed connecting flights, unexpected hiccups on the journey to the airport and, actually, how you’ve packed your luggage.

Researchers from Haypp have shared seven common packing mistakes that cause airport delays for passengers.

The common packing mistakes delaying your travel plans

Vapes

Vape devices and e-cigarettes should be packed in carry-on luggage only, with a maximum of 20 batteries. Refills and e-liquids must also be kept in hand luggage with a maximum bottle size of 100ml.

Haypp explains: “Both of these items need to be packed in your hand luggage, not in your checked in baggage due to the lithium batteries inside the vape. Airport security can confiscate the items and you might be called back to open and check your luggage.”

Food

Now, don’t judge me for this, but I always assumed that you couldn’t bring your own food to the airport but actually, you totally can. Spreadable foods like jam and hummus can’t be as they count towards your liquid allowance but solids are all good!

Haypp adds: “Depending on your destination you may have to eat or discard any uneaten foods before you land due to customs regulations, but if it’s to eat on the plane you’re good to go!”

Electrical devices

Any large electrical items, such as laptops or hairdryers, have to be removed from hand luggage and placed in a separate screening tray. However, if you’re flying to the USA, you must also make sure that any electrical devices are charged and can be switched on upon request.

Frozen breast milk

The rules on food and liquids differ when it comes to baby food and milk. You can carry breast milk in hand luggage, even if you’re not travelling with a baby. However, you can’t carry frozen breast milk in hand luggage at all. Instead, you can either pack the frozen breast milk in hold luggage or bring cooling gel packs to keep the milk cold for the flight.

Lighters

Lighters are allowed but you can only take one per person. Any lighter should be put inside a clear liquid bag and kept inside the bag for the duration of the flight. Lighters are not allowed inside hold luggage.

Hair dye

If, like me, you are often chronically underprepared for travel, you may have left it too late to dye your hair before jetting off. Unfortunately, hair dye is banned from aircrafts due to the dangerous chemicals in them, such as peroxide.

Au naturale it is!

Liquids

Haypp advises: “A number of UK airports now allow electronic items and liquids up to two litres, so there should be no more fumbling at the security line. But be sure to double check the rules at each airport before packing your bags.

“Milk or water is also allowed through security at all airports if you’re travelling with children under three, so there’s no need to worry about feeding youngsters mid-flight.”