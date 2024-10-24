Commonwealth Countries To Defy Keir Starmer Over Slavery Reparations

Keir Starmer in Apia, Samoa, for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. Pool via Getty Images

Commonwealth countries are set to defy Keir Starmer over the payment of reparations for the UK’s role in the transatlantic slave trade.

In a major blow for the prime minister, a draft communique at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHoGM) in Samoa says “the time has come” for a discussion on the issue, which could end up costing Britain billions of pounds.

The move comes despite No.10′s insistence that the UK will not pay any slavery reparations.

Just last week, Starmer’s official spokesperson said: “The government’s positions on this hasn’t changed. We do not pay reparations.

“The prime minister is attending the summit to discuss the shared challenges faced by the Commonwealth, including driving growth across our economies.”

But according to the BBC, the draft CHoGM communique says: “Heads, noting calls for discussions on reparatory justice with regard to the transatlantic trade in enslaved Africans and chattel enslavement… agreed that the time has come for a meaningful, truthful and respectful conversation towards forging a common future based on equity.”

Frederick Mitchell, the foreign minister of the Bahamas, told Radio 4′s Today programme: “It may take a while for people to come around, but come around they will.

“Given Sir Keir’s work before he became prime minister, given [foreign secretary David] Lammy’s position before he got this job that he has now, I think eventually they’ll come around to the position.”

Downing Street has also insisted that the government will not apologise for the UK’s role in the slave trade.

Speaking to reporters on his way to the summit, Starmer said the Commonwealth “should be facing forward”.

“I’ve talked to a lot of our Commonwealth colleagues in the Commonwealth family and they’re facing real challenges on things like climate in the here and now,” he said.

“That’s where I’m going to put my focus rather than what will end up being very, very long endless discussions about reparations on the past.”

