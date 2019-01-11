Concern is growing for the safety of a seasoned sailor who has not been heard from after six days at sea.

Falmouth Coastguard has issued an ‘All Ships Alert’ for Robin Davie who was expected to arrive in Cornwall on Tuesday.

Davie, who is an experienced solo yachtsman and has circumnavigated the world solo three times, was on a 300 mile solo cross-Channel voyage from Les Sables d’Olonne, France to his home port in Falmouth.

He set out from the French port at 10:00 on Saturday 5 January, telling his brother Rick Davie to expect him back last Tuesday but nothing has been heard from him since. His brother officially reported him overdue on Wednesday.

Davie’s yacht, the Rustler 36 C’EST La VIE had recently undergone a complete refit including new mast and rigging in Les Sables over the past two months, according to the Golden Globe Race, which Davie has entered into.

The race organisers said “serious concern [was] building” for the sailor, and added that weather conditions have been light to mild since he set off.

Tens of members of the posted comments on social media wishing for his safe return as news spread among the Golden Globe Race community.

One of them, Timothy Warenz, posted a comment on Facebook, which read: “This is very, very concerning. So hoping all ends well. Please keep us all posted. What a gentle, kind and warm person he is ... Waiting with bated breath for positive news!”

Another, Peck Filipovic, called him a “legend” and said he was praying for him.

Meanwhile Mikko Mehtonen said: “I sure hope he is ok ... Heavy shipping in the area is always potentially dangerous, no matter the experience.”

The French coastguard are leading the search and rescue operation, according to HM Coastguard.

In a statement, the British coastguard said they had “received a concern for welfare of a possibly overdue solo sailor”.

“No distress alerts have been received, however Robin has not been in contact with this family. HM Coastguard has been issuing broadcasts to all shipping and will continue to support the French Coast Guard.”