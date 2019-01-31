LIFESTYLE
31/01/2019 06:00 GMT

Congratulations Everyone, We Survived January – 13 Tweets Proving It Really Has Been A Slog

One month down, 11 to go.

We’ve reached the last day of January 2019. Finally.

To say this month has been long would be an understatement – thinking about what we did on New Year’s Eve feels like a lifetime ago.

Whether it’s the cold weather, constant Brexit chaos, or just having had to wait weeks for payday, these 31 days have really dragged. 

And people have taken to Twitter to express their frustration (and relief) that we are finally seeing the back of it. Bring on February.

People are convinced January has, in fact, been far longer than one single month. 

And these last few days? D-r-a-g-g-i-n-g. 

It’s been so long, some people are convinced we need to do something about it.

In fact, we’ve got a suggestion for 2020.

But maybe all along January has actually been on our side? 

We’ll start next month...

