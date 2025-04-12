Conservative Journalist Mocked For Asking The Cringiest Possible Trump Question

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Considering that Donald Trump’s current tariff antics are fueling recession fears, there’s no doubt the public wants answers.

However, they won’t be getting them from the questions asked by reporters like Cara Castronuova, who works for Lindell TV, a news network created by My Pillow big cheese Mike Lindell.

Castronuova, a former boxer, became the subject of much social media mockery on Friday when she asked a question at the White House’s press briefing that seemed like it could have been composed by press secretary Karoline Leavitt herself.

“Will you guys also consider releasing the president’s fitness plan? He actually looks healthier than ever before — healthier than he did eight years ago, and I’m sure everybody in this room could agree,” Castronuova asked. “Is he working out with Bobby Kennedy and eating less McDonald’s?”

Leavitt was obviously happy to end the press gathering with a softball question like that.

“I can confirm the president is in very good shape, as you see on a near daily basis here,” she said.

REPORTER: President Trump looks healthier than ever before. I'm sure everybody in this room could agree. Is he working out with Bobby Kennedy and is he eating less McDonald's?



LEAVITT: I can confirm the president is in very good shape pic.twitter.com/KyeFjjsnsq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 11, 2025

The timing of Castronuova’s question was fortuitous; she asked it on the same day Trump had his annual physical.

Her premise was also factually dubious ― remember, Trump is a big fan of McDonald’s and once said that exercise is bad for the human body.

As a result, she was heavily mocked on social media for being a suck-up, not a journalist.

Have I been misunderstanding what “being in very good shape” is all this time?? — dara faye (@darafaye) April 11, 2025

The great leader is the most handsome man in the galaxy, is it his amazing genes or eating at McDonald's? Brought to you by McDonald's, you're lovin' it or else — Aleksandar Djokic (Александар Джокич) (@polidemitolog) April 11, 2025

How embarrassing for our nation. — The Nicest Boy on this Website and App (@bikivindaloo) April 11, 2025

She didn't answer the question about him working out and eating less McDonalds. So that would be a no. — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) April 11, 2025

How much do you want to bet Americans are told by his doctor that “Trump could run a 5k today, in scorching conditions of 110 degrees, and win” if he chose to. — Alicia (@aliciablackgirl) April 11, 2025

"The Emperor's clothes have never looked better, has he been working out?" — Zach Wilson (@televisionaryZW) April 11, 2025

Trump's blood type is ketchup. — Machine Pun Kelly 🇺🇦 (@KellyScaletta) April 11, 2025

