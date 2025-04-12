Conservative Journalist Mocked For Asking The Cringiest Possible Trump Question

Considering that Donald Trump’s current tariff antics are fueling recession fears, there’s no doubt the public wants answers.
However, they won’t be getting them from the questions asked by reporters like Cara Castronuova, who works for Lindell TV, a news network created by My Pillow big cheese Mike Lindell.
Castronuova, a former boxer, became the subject of much social media mockery on Friday when she asked a question at the White House’s press briefing that seemed like it could have been composed by press secretary Karoline Leavitt herself.
“Will you guys also consider releasing the president’s fitness plan? He actually looks healthier than ever before — healthier than he did eight years ago, and I’m sure everybody in this room could agree,” Castronuova asked. “Is he working out with Bobby Kennedy and eating less McDonald’s?”
Leavitt was obviously happy to end the press gathering with a softball question like that.
“I can confirm the president is in very good shape, as you see on a near daily basis here,” she said.
The timing of Castronuova’s question was fortuitous; she asked it on the same day Trump had his annual physical.
Her premise was also factually dubious ― remember, Trump is a big fan of McDonald’s and once said that exercise is bad for the human body.
As a result, she was heavily mocked on social media for being a suck-up, not a journalist.