A 'Horrendous' Tory Poster Slamming Labour's Migration Policies Has Fallen Seriously Flat

The Conservative Party released a controversial poster about Labour’s border policies on Thursday, and many people on social media are criticising it for its strange use of numbers.

In fact, some people have called it an outright lie.

In large, red letters, the poster says: “Labour’s border pledge means 100,000 migrants arriving in Britain each and every year.”

The image was released after Labour leader Keir Starmer revealed his Labour government would work more closely with the EU to tackle the migrant crisis.

If he became PM, he said he would take a quota of asylum seekers who arrive in the bloc in exchange for returning those who cross the Channel.

He also promised to clear the backlog of more than 175,000 asylum seekers who are still waiting for an initial decision on their application.

Starmer’s proposed deal with the EU is the main dividing line between the two parties.

Shortly before the poster was published, PM Rishi Sunak also reporters in Devon: “His [Starmer] plans today seem to amount to saying that we might one day accept 100,000 EU migrants every year.”

But, it’s not entirely clear where the Conservatives got the “100,000 more migrants” number from.

The Guardian speculated that Sunak was making this numbers claim on the assumption that the UK would be required to accept a proportional share of the one million migrants who arrive in Europe annually, based on the UK population size.

There were more than 50,000 people who arrived by irregular means into the UK in 2022, while total migration was around 1.2 million (with net migration at a record high of 606,000) – numbers which come after 13 years of a Tory government.

Starmer has actually refused to discuss how many asylum seekers a Labour government would accept, saying his priority is just stopping people crossing in small boats in the first place.

In response to Tory’s campaign, Starmer said: “It’s embarrassing that the government is pumping out this nonsense. I can only assume it’s because they’ve got nothing sensible to say on the issue.”

He also claimed it was “common sense” to consider a security agreement.

So, it perhaps wasn’t surprising that X users really laid into the poster online...

Horrendous poster. That the PM and Minister of State for Immigration and party feel comfortable sharing it makes the outcry over the UKIP 'breaking point' poster feel like a very different time. https://t.co/uJY1AaIsGY — Alastair Johnstone (@a_lastair) September 14, 2023

If ever a tweet was crying out for a community note... https://t.co/ZwmBQf0Yzh — Edwin Hayward (@edwinhayward) September 14, 2023

This is a lie.

It’s yet more proof of how the Conservative Party has sunk to the lowest level - desperately fishing for votes in the depths of British politics.

We can’t go on like this.

We need change. https://t.co/JAkF2uDTgj — Anna Soubry 🖤🤍🇪🇺🇺🇦🇬🇧 (@Anna_Soubry) September 14, 2023

This is certainly inaccurate, since Labour have made no such pledge.



Conservatives running on *numbers* risk having own record thrown back at them. They have broken two big pledges about numbers in office: reduce net migration & stop boats/remove all who cross Channel quickly https://t.co/vimLjT9PiM — Sunder Katwala (@sundersays) September 14, 2023

Thing is, this is so obviously a lie but we've reached such a low level of politics in this country is that is can just go unchallenged https://t.co/cnBc46ob5p — Elliot Newstead (@ejnewstead) September 14, 2023

This is "Turkey is joining the EU" level disinformation!



The fact that the Tories are perfectly happy to pump it out on their official Twitter account rather than sneak it into individual social media feeds via targeted ad buys shows the further corrosion of politics since 2016. https://t.co/ZwmBQf0Yzh — Edwin Hayward (@edwinhayward) September 14, 2023

No they haven't. They have pledged to accept genuine asylum seekers who wish to make their claim in the UK as our international obligations require. It is the @Conservatives who are attempting to renege on those treaties, some of which we actually drafted. Stop with the… — Andy Burge🇪🇺 🇬🇧🏳️🌈🇺🇦 (@AndyGJBurge) September 14, 2023

What we need is someone to promise to reduce numbers to the 10s of thousands.... https://t.co/Xf3eQ0jN5b — Anand Menon (@anandMenon1) September 14, 2023