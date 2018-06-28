Conserve Water Plea As Heatwave Puts Strain On Supplies

Water companies are urging people to help conserve supplies due to a spike in demand during the UK’s current heatwave.

The plea was made on Thursday as temperatures soared across the country for the fourth day running, with customers urged to put away garden sprinklers, take short showers instead of baths and avoid using hoses to clean cars or water the plants.

Huge surges in demand for water at morning and evening peak times mean utilities are having to pump billions more litres into the network, which they say is being used by customers as fast as it is supplied.

Householders in some areas may notice a drop in their water pressure unless people make some simple changes to the way they use resources, industry body Water UK warned.

Some parts of Staffordshire and Shropshire have seen supplies temporarily interrupted as a result of high demand, prompting Severn Water to set up bottled water collection points “as a precaution”.